Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were on the verge of recording an upset win over Championship club Sheffield United before John Egan scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay.In a frantic second half at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham twice took the lead through Thomas O’Connor and Paul Mullin on either side of a sending-off for Daniel Jebbison, but the Welsh club were pegged back by goals from Oliver Norwood and Egan.
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
BBC
Alessia Russo: Arsenal make world-record bid for Manchester United and England striker
Arsenal have made a world-record bid for England forward Alessia Russo on the eve of transfer deadline day. The Manchester United striker, 23, turned down an offer to sign a contract extension at her current club in June. Arsenal, three points behind Women's Super League leaders United with a game...
The Ringer
Is the Bundesliga Title Race on While Serie A’s Is Done?
Musa and Ryan begin with running through some key results from the men’s FA Cup third round (04:14) before shouting out some notable scores in the women’s FA Cup. Then, it’s on to the Bundesliga, where another Bayern draw and Union’s win in the derby means that—for a week or so, at least—there is a real chance of a title race (16:52). They discuss Napoli’s win over Roma looking like the title will be heading there (31:37), plus another poor result for Milan, a quick dart to La Liga (43:54), and more.
Wrexham To Play Tottenham In FA Cup Fifth Round If They Beat Sheffield United
The FA Cup fifth round draw was made on Monday evening.
FA Cup fifth-round draw LIVE: Manchester United, Man City, Tottenham and Co await fate
Wrexham will host Premier League opposition if they can overcome Sheffield United after drawing Tottenham at home in the FA Cup fifth round. Manchester City will travel to Bristol City.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils FA Cup party
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Brighton v Liverpool: FA Cup Match Prediction
LFCTR match prediction for Liverpool's FA Cup tie tomorrow as they travel to Brighton for the second time in two weeks.
kalkinemedia.com
MATCHDAY: Derby-West Ham in FA Cup; Villarreal eyes top 4
Why Peru's President Has Called For A 'Political Truce'?. A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. West Ham looks to avoid becoming the 12th Premier League team to be eliminated from the FA Cup when it heads to third-tier Derby. West Ham might field a weakened team, with its priority being preserving its status in the top flight. The Hammers are a point and two places outside the relegation zone in the league after a poorer-than-expected first half of the season. Derby is fourth in League One. It is the last of the fourth-round matches in the famous old competition, in which the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle have already been ousted.
Yardbarker
Liverpool player apologises to fans after AWFUL display
Andy Robertson has apologised to the Liverpool fans after his side’s brutal FA Cup defeat. Liverpool continued their poor run of form against Brighton when lost 2-1 and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round. This is the second time this season they have wilted...
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2023? Everything you need to know about the draw, including the TV channel and ball numbers
The FA Cup fifth round draw 2023 is coming up soon – FFT has all the info you need
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the details of the team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash on Sunday.
Wrexham denied famous win by late Sheffield United equaliser in FA Cup thriller
National League leaders Wrexham were denied another FA Cup giant-killing as 10-man Championship high-flyers Sheffield United snatched a stoppage-time equaliser in an absorbing 3-3 draw.The famous old Racecourse ground has witnessed its fair share of shocks – with a picture of Mickey Thomas’ famous free-kick goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup in 1992 hanging on the wall of the Turf Hotel adjoining the stadium – and this was almost one for a new era at the club.Watched by one half of their Hollywood ownership duo in Ryan Reynolds, Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Brighton & Hove Albion take on Liverpool in the FA Cup today.The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
BBC
Ipswich Town boss Joe Sheehan says progress being made despite FA Cup exit
Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan believes the club are making steady progress towards a higher level of the women's game despite their FA Cup defeat by Lewes. Sheehan's third-tier side were beaten 1-0 by their Championship opponents in a hard-fought fourth-round tie. Ipswich reached the quarter-finals last season but bowed out...
Comments / 0