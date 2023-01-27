In the United States, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is considered a national security threat. Yes, the company did steal parts belonging to T-Mobile's beloved phone testing robot Tappy, and there has always been the concern that its networking gear and phones contain backdoors used to collect data on U.S. companies and citizens. Huawei has always denied this but in 2019 the U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei on the entity list preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google.

