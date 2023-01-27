Read full article on original website
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile has kicked off 2023 in a very similar fashion as 2022, getting a lot of bad press for the latest in a long line of security incidents, the latest round in a long line of post-Sprint merger layoffs, and the latest slap on the wrist in a long line of "recommendations" to stop or modify its hyperbolic advertising.
Latest T-Mobile data breach also impacted (some) Google Fi accounts (to a small degree)
You may not know this if you're not very familiar with the ins and outs of the US wireless industry, but the 2015-launched Google Fi service uses a combination of T-Mobile and US Cellular technology to deliver an ultra-affordable no-contract product for folks who don't want to subscribe (directly) to any of the nation's big three operators.
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Well, there we have it. (Almost) all the key Galaxy S23 series details in plain sight, on the official website of one of Samsung's biggest US retail partners, including the full regional pricing and availability information you may have been a little conflicted about after a river of (sometimes) contradicting or unclear leaks of late.
Carl Pei confirms release of Nothing Phone (2) later this year with U.S. priority release
In an exclusive to Inverse, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, confirmed that there will be a Nothing Phone (2) released this year and it will be a U.S. priority. This will be the first serious push Nothing will make into the U.S. market with its innovative smartphone. When the Nothing...
Yet another in-depth US 5G report highlights T-Mobile's supremacy but also AT&T's huge progress
How many times and in how many different ways can different analytics companies document, investigate, and emphasize T-Mobile's dominant position in the US wireless industry as far as 5G infrastructure goes?. You'll probably find out the answer to that question if you continue to keep your eyes peeled on our...
T-Mobile pledges to become a net-zero emissions carrier on all counts
T-Mobile has now committed to becoming a net-zero emissions carrier industry player by 2040. It has also signed the Climate Pledge which puts "a cross-sector community of companies and organizations working together to solve the challenges of cutting global carbon emissions for a sustainable future." The Un-carrier says that it...
The teased Material You redesign of Fitbit on Android appears to have been scrapped or delayed
Last fall, images appeared on the Google Play Store of a planned redesign of the Fitbit app on Android. These screenshots showed the app taking on a Material You theme, keeping with the current trend of Google apps adopting its design language of choice. However, it appears that now those screenshots have been removed, calling into question whether the redesign has been scrapped.
MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design. Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in...
Samsung SmartThings gets support for Matter on iOS too
You’ve probably seen the name Matter pop up every once in a while, and there's a good reason for it. Matter is a smart home protocol which helps all sorts of smart home devices play nice with each other, so you can have more freedom when creating your setup.
U.S. administers the coup de grace to Huawei by expanding its chip ban
In the United States, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is considered a national security threat. Yes, the company did steal parts belonging to T-Mobile's beloved phone testing robot Tappy, and there has always been the concern that its networking gear and phones contain backdoors used to collect data on U.S. companies and citizens. Huawei has always denied this but in 2019 the U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei on the entity list preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google.
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
Official OnePlus 11, Buds Pro 2, and OnePlus Pad design stories build more February 7 buzz
The global OnePlus "Cloud 11" puzzle is nearly complete (and has pretty much been that way for a while now), but that's not stopping CEO Pete Lau from trying to raise the hype levels with an official "announcement" filled with buzzwords and almost entirely devoid of useful details not previously known by, well, the whole world.
The Pixel Tablet may get two different docks, making it more appealing to a wider audience
Did you know that Google was cooking up a Pixel Tablet? If yes, you’ve probably seen the leaked images, even though there are official ones too. Well, it might’ve been more accurate to say the Pixel Tablet Pro, but only time will tell if the Big G has truly scrapped the base model.
Vote now: Wireless charging vs. a bigger battery?
When it comes to smartphones, we want them to be powerful, fast, and last as long as possible without needing a charge. Smartphone manufacturers often go two separate ways when it comes to battery features (or three, but we'll leave fast charging out for now). And you've probably guessed it...
Spotify has officially crossed 200 million premium subscribers
The recently concluded holiday shopping season may not have been as auspicious for the global smartphone market as we've come to expect over the years, but for some reason, the music streaming industry doesn't appear to be suffering any consequences of a tough economic climate around the world. Not yet,...
Check out these leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, which might be released soon
As you probably know, Samsung will soon announce its Galaxy S23 lineup, which will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. But it looks like Samsung may not be the only manufacturer planning to release a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered beast of a phone next month.
Amazon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 units on sale at a bonkers $950 discount
There are very few things that are constant in today's mobile industry, with intensifying competition driving perpetual change and tough economic times leading to various cost-cutting measures from many of the world's top smartphone vendors. But foldable prices have yet to go down, at least in markets like the US...
The names of two upcoming OnePlus foldables may have been revealed
Reportedly (and somewhat surprisingly) stopped in its tracks by the success of Apple's "conventional" iPhone 14 family, the growth of the global foldable market is expected to bounce back in 2023 thanks in part to multiple new smartphone brands joining the game to give Samsung, Huawei, and Oppo a run for their money.
Gurman contradicts Kuo on the possibility to see a foldable iPad in 2024
Yesterday, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo shared his predictions about a foldable iPad that's possibly to come in 2024. Now, another reputable figure in the exciting Apple predictions and expectations world,. Mark Gurman, says that he hasn't heard anything about a foldable iPad in 2024. Foldable iPad in 2024: real...
Top analyst says Apple will limit which iPhone models get a periscope camera
TF International's crystal ball-wielding analyst Ming-Chi Kuo disseminated multiple tweets today telling us to expect Apple to continue limiting the iPhone's periscope camera to its top-of-the-line iPhone in 2024. This year. Apple will debut its first periscope camera with the iPhone 15 Ultra/Pro Max. In other words, the periscope camera...
