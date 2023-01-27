A long-standing rumor suggests that the Facebook and Facebook Messenger apps drain the battery on cellphones that have the apps installed. If you believe former Facebook employee George Hayward, a data scientist, Facebook can secretly drain the battery on its users' cellphones on purpose. As reported by The New York Post, there is actually a name for what it is that Facebook is doing, It is called "negative testing" and it allows tech companies to secretly run down the batteries on someone's phone in order to test features on an app or to see how an image might load.

2 DAYS AGO