Phone Arena
Google releases Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair guides, but only in french
So there's this “Learn more about the Pixel Repair Manual” article over at Google’s help site, but if you are outside France, you won't be able to see it. Back in July, the article was perfectly fine and you would find a repair guide for the Pixel 6a there, but Google has gone ahead and limited access to it for reasons beyond us.
Phone Arena
Apple moves production of key AirPods component to India
It's no secret that Apple wants to expand the production of its devices in India. Originally, to avoid an import tax in a developing country where value pricing is very important, Apple produced older iPhone models in the country. Over the years, the company started to feel comfortable having newer iPhone units assembled in India. And this year, Apple had production of the iPhone 14 start in China and India simultaneously for the very first time.
Phone Arena
Apple was found guilty of violating worker rights after an investigation from labor officials
Well, this is awkward. Apple seems to have violated its workers’ rights in opposition to labor laws. Oops?. The United States National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) prosecutors have determined this based on the way Apple executives were talking about company employees. As if that wasn’t enough, it would appear that Apple’s company policies are built in a way to kind of stop employees from exercising their labor rights.
Phone Arena
U.S. administers the coup de grace to Huawei by expanding its chip ban
In the United States, Chinese manufacturer Huawei is considered a national security threat. Yes, the company did steal parts belonging to T-Mobile's beloved phone testing robot Tappy, and there has always been the concern that its networking gear and phones contain backdoors used to collect data on U.S. companies and citizens. Huawei has always denied this but in 2019 the U.S. Commerce Department placed Huawei on the entity list preventing it from accessing its U.S. supply chain including Google.
Phone Arena
Samsung SmartThings gets support for Matter on iOS too
You’ve probably seen the name Matter pop up every once in a while, and there's a good reason for it. Matter is a smart home protocol which helps all sorts of smart home devices play nice with each other, so you can have more freedom when creating your setup.
Phone Arena
Will the iPad become bigger?
If you are in the market for a tablet and money is no concern, odds are, you have been eyeing at least one iPad model out there. And if you are interested in a high-end device, the sentiment is almost invariably that bigger is better… in the world of technology at least.
Phone Arena
Twitter is shutting down its experimental CoTweets feature effective today
Twitter launched its experimental "CoTweets" feature back in July 2022 as a way to give users a tool to "tweet together" and author the same tweet. This feature is now unfortunately being quietly shut down. The sunsetting announcement was posted as an afterthought in Twitter's Help pages (via Mashable) where...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: 2023's first 5G speed war ends in a bloodbath
T-Mobile has kicked off 2023 in a very similar fashion as 2022, getting a lot of bad press for the latest in a long line of security incidents, the latest round in a long line of post-Sprint merger layoffs, and the latest slap on the wrist in a long line of "recommendations" to stop or modify its hyperbolic advertising.
Phone Arena
The Pixel Tablet may get two different docks, making it more appealing to a wider audience
Did you know that Google was cooking up a Pixel Tablet? If yes, you’ve probably seen the leaked images, even though there are official ones too. Well, it might’ve been more accurate to say the Pixel Tablet Pro, but only time will tell if the Big G has truly scrapped the base model.
Phone Arena
iPhone's crash detection feature is trolling the Japanese emergency services
We've read hundreds of success stories featuring Apple's emergency functionalities, baked into the company's watches and phones. From avoiding potentially deadly heart conditions to getting rescued in the snowy mountains of Alaska, these stories have been all over the news. This one's different, though. It turns out that the recently...
Phone Arena
The teased Material You redesign of Fitbit on Android appears to have been scrapped or delayed
Last fall, images appeared on the Google Play Store of a planned redesign of the Fitbit app on Android. These screenshots showed the app taking on a Material You theme, keeping with the current trend of Google apps adopting its design language of choice. However, it appears that now those screenshots have been removed, calling into question whether the redesign has been scrapped.
Phone Arena
Apple could release a weak report on Thursday but investors might celebrate anyway
This coming Thursday at around 5 pm EST, Apple will release its results for the fiscal first quarter of 2023. The report from Apple might not be pretty considering that the biggest iPhone production facility in China had to halt production of the iPhone 14 Pro series during the quarter due to China's COVID crackdown. So Apple's priciest iPhone 14 models were not easy to find at some points during the three months which cost the tech giant some revenue and earnings for the period from October through December.
Phone Arena
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Well, there we have it. (Almost) all the key Galaxy S23 series details in plain sight, on the official website of one of Samsung's biggest US retail partners, including the full regional pricing and availability information you may have been a little conflicted about after a river of (sometimes) contradicting or unclear leaks of late.
Phone Arena
The world's top smartphone market saw deliveries drop to 2013 levels last year
The world's largest smartphone market, China, had a difficult 2022 with shipments declining 13.1% from 329 million handsets in 2021 to 286 million units last year. The data was released by IDC on Sunday. The number of smartphones shipped in China last year was the lowest number since 2013 and it was the first time since that year that the total number of deliveries in the country was under 300 million phones.
Phone Arena
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
In case the title doesn’t make it clear, I think the Pixel 6 Pro might very well be the very last conventional Android phone I’ve ever spent money on. Now, that’s not entirely due to the poor and buggy experience with my Pixel 6 Pro but also thanks to a few other factors, one of which (ironically) is the fact that Android is getting some things right, and those things are… foldable phones!
Phone Arena
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
A long-standing rumor suggests that the Facebook and Facebook Messenger apps drain the battery on cellphones that have the apps installed. If you believe former Facebook employee George Hayward, a data scientist, Facebook can secretly drain the battery on its users' cellphones on purpose. As reported by The New York Post, there is actually a name for what it is that Facebook is doing, It is called "negative testing" and it allows tech companies to secretly run down the batteries on someone's phone in order to test features on an app or to see how an image might load.
Phone Arena
Samsung's latest report doesn't bode well for the immediate success of the Galaxy S23 line
Just days away from introducing its new 2023 flagship line, Samsung reported a sharp drop in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. The South Korean-based company said, "The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown." The current quarter is also not looking too good for the company as it expects factory utilization rates in the semiconductor business to decline leading to another drop in profits for Q1 of 2023.
Phone Arena
Amazon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 units on sale at a bonkers $950 discount
There are very few things that are constant in today's mobile industry, with intensifying competition driving perpetual change and tough economic times leading to various cost-cutting measures from many of the world's top smartphone vendors. But foldable prices have yet to go down, at least in markets like the US...
Phone Arena
iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite saves the lives of two women in Canada
Once again, the iPhone's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has captured the heroic spotlight. Two women were rescued in British Columbia thanks to their iPhone 14 devices, possibly marking the first such rescue in the area, The Times Colonist reports. The women became stranded while traveling to Alberta and had...
Phone Arena
Yet another in-depth US 5G report highlights T-Mobile's supremacy but also AT&T's huge progress
How many times and in how many different ways can different analytics companies document, investigate, and emphasize T-Mobile's dominant position in the US wireless industry as far as 5G infrastructure goes?. You'll probably find out the answer to that question if you continue to keep your eyes peeled on our...
