Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Battling Batten: 2-year-old girl near Brookings diagnosed with rare & fatal genetic disease
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple near Brookings is still processing some heartbreaking news following a scary medical diagnosis for their 2-year-old girl. However, they say the amount of support they’ve received has been overwhelming and helped them through this tough time. Little Sloan Murfield is described by...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota flu: 1 new death reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll in the 2022-23 flu season is now at 25, according to the latest data from the South Dakota Department of Health. In the last week, one new flu-related death was reported in Codington County. For the week ending Jan. 21, there were 233 new flu cases and 12 new hospitalizations.
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
mykxlg.com
Watertown Fire Rescue Respond to Fire Call at Four Square Church
Watertown Fire Rescue released a report of a fire call at Four Square Church in Watertown, SD, early Sunday morning around 9:10 am. When WFR arrived at 1120 4th Street Northeast, they were met by "church staff" that had extinguished the fire using several ABC fire extinguishers and showed the location of the apparent electrical fire.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
mykxlg.com
Supreme Court Upholds Ruling on Watertown Man Convicted of Rape
Watertown man, Lee Malcolm, appealed with the S.D. Supreme court on the ruling he received when he was charged and convicted of nine counts of rape where the victim was incapable of giving consent. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the judge's decision. Malcolm's reasoning was "the advanced consent theory and...
mykxlg.com
Wilmot Native Receives Recognition for Heroic "Dogfight" with 7 Soviet Pilots
E. Royce Williams, a Korean combat aviator veteran from Wilmot, SD, received the U.S.N. Navy Cross. The Navy Cross is an award decoration bestowed by the U.S. Navy upon individuals who have shown exceptional heroism, especially in enemy combat. On Nov. 18, 1952, U.S. Navy F9F-5 Panther pilots Lieutenant Claire...
Comments / 0