Latest T-Mobile data breach also impacted (some) Google Fi accounts (to a small degree)
You may not know this if you're not very familiar with the ins and outs of the US wireless industry, but the 2015-launched Google Fi service uses a combination of T-Mobile and US Cellular technology to deliver an ultra-affordable no-contract product for folks who don't want to subscribe (directly) to any of the nation's big three operators.
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
According to software firm Dr.Web (via BleepingComputer) a new category of activity-tracking apps has appeared on the Google Play Store generating over 20 million downloads. What makes these three tracking apps so appealing to Android users? They bill themselves as health trackers and pedometers that give you incentive to get into shape by promising to pay out cash rewards to those who reach certain goals.
Samsung SmartThings gets support for Matter on iOS too
You’ve probably seen the name Matter pop up every once in a while, and there's a good reason for it. Matter is a smart home protocol which helps all sorts of smart home devices play nice with each other, so you can have more freedom when creating your setup.
The teased Material You redesign of Fitbit on Android appears to have been scrapped or delayed
Last fall, images appeared on the Google Play Store of a planned redesign of the Fitbit app on Android. These screenshots showed the app taking on a Material You theme, keeping with the current trend of Google apps adopting its design language of choice. However, it appears that now those screenshots have been removed, calling into question whether the redesign has been scrapped.
Apple and Google are being called “harmful” by telecommunication officials
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has been investigating both Apple and Google, and more specifically — their app store. Officials have found the platforms to be harmful in ways, which lead to price inflation and innovation limitations. While the NTIA doesn’t shy away from admitting that both...
The Pixel Tablet may get two different docks, making it more appealing to a wider audience
Did you know that Google was cooking up a Pixel Tablet? If yes, you’ve probably seen the leaked images, even though there are official ones too. Well, it might’ve been more accurate to say the Pixel Tablet Pro, but only time will tell if the Big G has truly scrapped the base model.
Google releases Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro repair guides, but only in french
So there's this “Learn more about the Pixel Repair Manual” article over at Google’s help site, but if you are outside France, you won't be able to see it. Back in July, the article was perfectly fine and you would find a repair guide for the Pixel 6a there, but Google has gone ahead and limited access to it for reasons beyond us.
Men are being targeted by fake crypto apps in a scam that could steal big bucks
You might be surprised to find out that "pig butchering" is going on in the App Store and Google Play Store but no animals are being hurt. According to BleepingComputer"Pig butchering" is a scam that involves phony websites, malicious advertising, and more. By getting through the App Store and Play Store's defenses, users have a false sense of security when installing these apps only to get bit in the ass.
Google TV got itself an Android widget. Sort of.
The latest version of the Google TV Android app has gotten a widget. Great! But it feels kind of limited. Seems like Google has jumped the gun and released it a bit earlier than expected. Or at least that's what this report from 9to5Google points to. If you are not...
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Samsung's next big thing(s) are finally here, and according to T-Mobile, the best place to get a Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra from is, you've guessed it, T-Mobile. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" is backing what might seem like a generic and largely meaningless claim with a number of very interesting propositions, including an unusually simple and straightforward free flagship deal and the prospect of 16 percent higher 5G speeds on average than on other networks.
Samsung Galaxy S23: What's in the Box?
Attention, this is not a drill! One of the most important Android devices of the year is finally here. We are of course referring to the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, the Korean tech giant’s flagship series for 2023.
Kuo gives some more info on a foldable iPad; the new device may be equipped with a kickstand
Roughly a month ago, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about a foldable iPad to come in 2025. Now, the insider has some more predictions to share about the device, and he also indicates the possibility of a foldable iPad being released in 2024. Foldable iPad: possibly coming in 2024,...
Samsung Galaxy S23: Size Comparison
The future of Android is finally here. Samsung has released its flagship series for 2023 in all its glory. Behold, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, which, as expected, consists of no less than 3 models - the vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
iPhone's crash detection feature is trolling the Japanese emergency services
We've read hundreds of success stories featuring Apple's emergency functionalities, baked into the company's watches and phones. From avoiding potentially deadly heart conditions to getting rescued in the snowy mountains of Alaska, these stories have been all over the news. This one's different, though. It turns out that the recently...
Best Buy is spoiling us with extremely generous discount on Galaxy Tab S7+
Whether you want to browse the internet, read an article, or get school or office work done, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with S Pen is a great option, especially if you don't want to spend upwards of $1,228 on a comparable Apple device. Even though the Tab S7 Plus...
Amazon has brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 units on sale at a bonkers $950 discount
There are very few things that are constant in today's mobile industry, with intensifying competition driving perpetual change and tough economic times leading to various cost-cutting measures from many of the world's top smartphone vendors. But foldable prices have yet to go down, at least in markets like the US...
Samsung's latest report doesn't bode well for the immediate success of the Galaxy S23 line
Just days away from introducing its new 2023 flagship line, Samsung reported a sharp drop in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. The South Korean-based company said, "The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown." The current quarter is also not looking too good for the company as it expects factory utilization rates in the semiconductor business to decline leading to another drop in profits for Q1 of 2023.
Spotify has officially crossed 200 million premium subscribers
The recently concluded holiday shopping season may not have been as auspicious for the global smartphone market as we've come to expect over the years, but for some reason, the music streaming industry doesn't appear to be suffering any consequences of a tough economic climate around the world. Not yet,...
Twitter is shutting down its experimental CoTweets feature effective today
Twitter launched its experimental "CoTweets" feature back in July 2022 as a way to give users a tool to "tweet together" and author the same tweet. This feature is now unfortunately being quietly shut down. The sunsetting announcement was posted as an afterthought in Twitter's Help pages (via Mashable) where...
Apple Music Rewind 2023 is available for those subs who can't help but track everything
Apple Rewind. Like Spotify Wrapped, right? No, not really. Spotify keeps things under wraps and surprises you with stats at the end of the year, while Apple Rewind is a feature that lets you check what you are listening to most at all times. Kind of redundant, since you’d be...
