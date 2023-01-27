ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford offshore wind business blows its stack - blast brings down massive smokestack

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

NEW BEDFORD - That's what you call blowing your stack.

The massive smokestack looming above the Port of New Bedford, part of the old Eversource Energy/Sprague Oil property, came down harmlessly with a single well-placed explosion Friday morning to make way for the new Foss Marine Terminal to service the offshore wind industry.

Andrew Saunders, president of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal LLC, said the demolition project will now continue after the stack's high-profile removal.

"The rest of the building will now come down. The steel structure will go and we'll start to crush up all the residual brick and concrete, turn it into aggregate and then level out the yard and cap it. And then we start servicing the off-shore wind industry here out of the great Port of New Bedford."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBhmJ_0kTnULfw00

Several streets in the area were briefly closed off Friday in deference to the blast.

There were 30 or so people nearby to witness the sight, a safe distance away on Leonard's Wharf, including Mayor Jon Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkevB_0kTnULfw00

Two blasts from an air horn signaled the explosion was moments away, and then the blast brought the structure down in the wink - maybe several winks - of an eye.

Demolition work began at the 29-acre site in late July, and early projections indicated it could be completed by March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBoqw_0kTnULfw00

Once completed, the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal will provide a shore base to support offshore wind construction activities, and then, once the construction’s done, operation and maintenance of those same projects for the next 30 years, said Saunders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHa5Q_0kTnULfw00

The terminal will include berths for crew transfer vessels, or CTVs, built for fast commutes of technicians out to wind turbines, as well as bigger service operations vessels, or SOVs, that would stay on station at sea amid wind turbine arrays.

The property will also have berthing for tubs and barges — a crucial need in the first years of building U.S. offshore wind projects.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford offshore wind business blows its stack - blast brings down massive smokestack

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?

Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
LONG BEACH, CA
newbedfordguide.com

Fairhaven Fire Department and Harbormaster responds to diesel fuel spill in harbor

“At approximately 7:49am this morning, the Fairhaven Fire Department and the Fairhaven Marine Resources Department (Harbormaster) responded to a diesel fuel spill in the harbor near Union Wharf. (Union Street, Fairhaven, MA) The fishing vessel (F/V) Jack M, reported an equipment malfunction that spilled an unknown quantity of diesel fuel...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Woman trapped under Green Line at Boston University Central Friday night

A 20-year-old woman was in “critical condition” after being trapped under a Green Line train car on Friday night at Boston University Central station. The accident happened around 11:40 p.m. and was not caused by any mechanical error or at the fault of an MBTA employee, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

New England is Home to One of the Loneliest Cities in America

One of the definitions of lonely is to be "without companions and solitary". New data from the Chamber of Commerce shows that the average age for marriage is getting older across the United States. Men are marrying at around age 30, and women around age 28. That means a lot of people are spending a lot of time alone. The Chamber of Commerce compiled data and found that one of the loneliest cities in America happens to be right in New England.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover

“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

February-March 2023 events at Fall River Heritage State Park

All programs are free and open to the public. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR parking lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. The Visitor Center will close for the season on Saturday, March 18th but will re-open in early April.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy