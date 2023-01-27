New Bedford offshore wind business blows its stack - blast brings down massive smokestack

NEW BEDFORD - That's what you call blowing your stack.

The massive smokestack looming above the Port of New Bedford, part of the old Eversource Energy/Sprague Oil property, came down harmlessly with a single well-placed explosion Friday morning to make way for the new Foss Marine Terminal to service the offshore wind industry.

Andrew Saunders, president of New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal LLC, said the demolition project will now continue after the stack's high-profile removal.

"The rest of the building will now come down. The steel structure will go and we'll start to crush up all the residual brick and concrete, turn it into aggregate and then level out the yard and cap it. And then we start servicing the off-shore wind industry here out of the great Port of New Bedford."

Several streets in the area were briefly closed off Friday in deference to the blast.

There were 30 or so people nearby to witness the sight, a safe distance away on Leonard's Wharf, including Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Two blasts from an air horn signaled the explosion was moments away, and then the blast brought the structure down in the wink - maybe several winks - of an eye.

Demolition work began at the 29-acre site in late July, and early projections indicated it could be completed by March.

Once completed, the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal will provide a shore base to support offshore wind construction activities, and then, once the construction’s done, operation and maintenance of those same projects for the next 30 years, said Saunders.

The terminal will include berths for crew transfer vessels, or CTVs, built for fast commutes of technicians out to wind turbines, as well as bigger service operations vessels, or SOVs, that would stay on station at sea amid wind turbine arrays.

The property will also have berthing for tubs and barges — a crucial need in the first years of building U.S. offshore wind projects.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford offshore wind business blows its stack - blast brings down massive smokestack