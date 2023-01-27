ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofc.edu

Borrow Books from our General Collection

CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

CofC In The News: Week of Jan. 30, 2023

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. Political science professor Gibbs Knotts talks with the Financial Times (London) about South Carolina voters. President Andrew T. Hsu and athletics...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
charlestondaily.net

39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fairfield Sun Times

SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31

CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2023

As any local knows, there’s more to Southern cuisine than grits, pork, and rice. How about some carnitas, arroz, or maiz? Food travelers take note: There’s no better place to satisfy your palate’s wanderlust than at the Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village (March 1 to 5). Returning to Riverfront Park for the second year, the three-day celebration lays out a world of flavors, inspired by the bounty of the Lowcountry and the influences of different regions and nations, chefs, caterers, distillers, brewers, and other artisans. The Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village will delight guests one sweet or savory taste at a time.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Bluffton child found safe

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shooting in Hollywood area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday. Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Those first on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville police looking for missing juvenile

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl on Tuesday. Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville. Police say detectives are investigating the incident. If you have any information on where Katie may be,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

