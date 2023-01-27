Read full article on original website
Borrow Books from our General Collection
CofC In The News: Week of Jan. 30, 2023
College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. Political science professor Gibbs Knotts talks with the Financial Times (London) about South Carolina voters. President Andrew T. Hsu and athletics...
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Mobile hygiene services for those in need in the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit is bringing a mobile truck with services including laundry, haircuts, a café and warm showers to those experiencing homelessness in Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston Counties. Starting in 2020, Jean’s Angels has worked to promote the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The organization...
abcnews4.com
Summerville legend passes away, but legacy still present in the town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Football, family and haircuts are the three things that defined Jerome Simmons well. "I think the great thing about it is, if he wasn't physically the one cutting your hair, there was a relationship there," said Burt Connelly, whose son gets his hair cut at Simmons Barber Shop. "He made sure to make everybody feel like they were a part of the Simmons Barber Shop family."
Soda City Biz WIRE
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location
West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
charlestondaily.net
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Fairfield Sun Times
SCHS Winter Lecture Series begins Jan. 31
CHARLESTON – The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) has announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. For more than a decade, the SCHS has hosted this series that features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across the state. The theme of the 2023 series is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight the American Revolution.
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
Happening Today: Lowcountry Oyster Festival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest oyster festivals is happening Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. A favorite for Charlestonians, The Annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns for its 39th year. The event will have over 45,000 pounds of oysters, shucking and eating contests, beer, wine, and cocktails, and plenty of other food options […]
thelocalpalate.com
Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2023
As any local knows, there’s more to Southern cuisine than grits, pork, and rice. How about some carnitas, arroz, or maiz? Food travelers take note: There’s no better place to satisfy your palate’s wanderlust than at the Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village (March 1 to 5). Returning to Riverfront Park for the second year, the three-day celebration lays out a world of flavors, inspired by the bounty of the Lowcountry and the influences of different regions and nations, chefs, caterers, distillers, brewers, and other artisans. The Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village will delight guests one sweet or savory taste at a time.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Part of former navy base to be redeveloped into downtown-like area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the former Charleston Naval Base could be the future site of a downtown area in North Charleston. “We want to develop into what would be the closest thing we would ever have to a major downtown high-rise, a lot of people located within the area, waterfront. And […]
Missing Bluffton child found safe
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 10-year-old last was found safe and is back home tonight. Lawson Adams had last been seen on Jan. 30 at about 3:30 p.m. He is about 4’10” and weighs about 75 lbs. He is wearing blue sweatpants, a red shirt, and a navy […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigating shooting in Hollywood area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday. Officials say deputies were called to 6823 Highway 162 in the Hollywood area for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Those first on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence reported on Rivers Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston responded to an incident on Rivers Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Rivers Avenue near Cosgrove Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Lowcountry couple wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket bought on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A trip to the convenience store paid off big for one Lowcountry couple, who took home a six-figure prize on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The $10 ticket was purchased by a woman at the Refuel on Island Park Drive on Daniel Island. According to lottery officials, she took the ticket home and […]
live5news.com
Summerville police looking for missing juvenile
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Summerville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl on Tuesday. Officials say Katie Prince was last seen at her home in Summerville. Police say detectives are investigating the incident. If you have any information on where Katie may be,...
