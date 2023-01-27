Valentine’s Day Celebrations At The MAIN

The MAIN is hosting a pair of special Valentine’s Day productions to celebrate the season of love next month.

The MAIN, the local performing arts venue in Old Town Newhall, invites local residents to start their Valentine’s Day celebration with their productions “Calendar Girls: A Pin-Up Revue” and “Valentines Radio Show” Feb. 10-12.

A night of singing, dancing, and “surprises” is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. with “Calendar Girls: A Pin-Up Revue.” The performance is set to feature classic songs performed in a “vintage, pin-up style.” Ticket availability is extremely limited, according to theater officials.

The celebration continues into the weekend with the “Valentines Radio Show” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. The show is set to recreate the “magic” of yesteryear featuring three classic radio shows live on stage, “Flash Gordon,” “The Thin Man,” and “The Lone Sheriff.” The performance is scheduled for an encore on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.

The MAIN, a performing arts venue, has been in our local community for over 20 years and serves as a multi-use arts hub for comedy, theatre, music, workshops and more. The MAIN is dedicated to promoting, supporting and developing arts and entertainment programming for the community.

The MAIN has been under the operation and management of the City of Santa Clarita since February 2017.

To learn more about these and other upcoming performances at The MAIN, and to purchase tickets, please visit here .

