ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Angels News: Writer Predicts Shohei Ohtani Signs With East Coast Team Next Offseason

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VpnAa_0kTnS5QJ00

Here we go, again.

I don't know if you knew this, but Shohei Ohtani is entering his final year of team control . At the end of this season, Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent, and will command a contract upwards of $500 million. And now that Arte Moreno is not selling the Angels , almost no one knows what's going to happen with Ohtani .

While all thirty MLB teams would love to have him on their squad, there are only a select amount of realistic landing spots. As of now, there are eight teams that have been linked to Ohtani as free agent destinations , and another four as potential trading partners. And while the Los Angeles Dodgers feel like the team ready to load up for a run at Ohtani , the guys at Bleacher Report predict he signs with another National League team: The New York Mets.

"We're predicting that Ohtani's 2023 will see him have a career year while suiting up for the Angels, Dodgers and finally the Mets, who will lure him with a bag containing half-a-billion dollars."

In their prediction, they think the Dodgers will trade for Ohtani , but then lose him in the offseason to the Mets. While that sounds crazy, the idea of him signing with the Mets is far from it.

MLB insider Jon Heyman has already linked the Mets to Ohtani as a potential landing spot , and we saw what their owner Steve Cohen did this offseason. Money clearly wasn't a barrier for him in making win-now moves, and next offseason, we shouldn't expect any less. Moreover, now that Carlos Correa isn't signing with the Mets, they have even more money to send Ohtani's way to try to lure him to the Big Apple.

The only potential reason to be wary of Ohtani going to the Mets is that when he initially came to America back in 2017, he didn't want to play in New York. We don't know if his view of that has changed, but it's the one thing to watch out for as a potential deterrent for Ohtani playing for the Mets.

Comments / 7

Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement

The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
MISSOURI STATE
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
1K+
Followers
485
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy