Join us on February 18th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm for a presentation by Museum Curator, Jamie Simmons on the life of George Strong. After learning about the life of Mr. Strong, museum volunteer and living history performer, Derrick Montgomery will present a living history performance based on Mr. Strong's life at the Post Office. Both the lecture and performance are FREE to the public with donations towards further programming welcomed. This is a big year for Texarkana and the Ace of Clubs House has many things planned to celebrate our Sesquicentennial.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO