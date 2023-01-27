Read full article on original website
Four inmates escape from Columbia County
19-year-old Dariusz Patterson, 20-year-old Meadow Saulsberry, 32-year-old Denickolas Brown, and 32-year-old Rico Rose injured two jailers in their escape. Patterson and Saulsberry were being held for terroristic acts, Brown for drugs and firearms, and Rose for capital murder. Two vehicles, a white Toyota Corolla (Arkansas Plate Number AEP12K) and a...
Escaped inmates back in custody
Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, Denickolas Brown, and Rico Rose escaped from the facility early Monday morning, injuring two jailers in the process.
Sanders declares state of emergency due to inclement weather
In addition, the governor has closed non-critical state office buildings, allowing those state employees capable of working remotely to do so.
L-E ISD to host job fair March 25
Representatives from all L-E ISD campuses will be present to conduct interviews. Interested parties must fill out an online L-E ISD application to pre-register.
TxDOT installing new traffic light, safety lighting
Work on the light is supposed to begin in May and is expected to take approximately four months to complete. The Texas Department of Transportation says that this will make the intersection easier to navigate as motorists turn left onto Richmond Road, especially during busy times of the day. In...
Texarkana Museums System to celebrate Postcards of the Past
Join us on February 18th from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm for a presentation by Museum Curator, Jamie Simmons on the life of George Strong. After learning about the life of Mr. Strong, museum volunteer and living history performer, Derrick Montgomery will present a living history performance based on Mr. Strong's life at the Post Office. Both the lecture and performance are FREE to the public with donations towards further programming welcomed. This is a big year for Texarkana and the Ace of Clubs House has many things planned to celebrate our Sesquicentennial.
