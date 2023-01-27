ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 43

Cindy Do
4d ago

the bar should be held for her murder. if alcohol never was given to a minor she would be here .

Reply(3)
11
Vicky Thompson
3d ago

The Law needs to start showing pictures of these criminals, they know right from wrong, from 13 on needs to be tried as adults.. Stop protecting these criminals, they need to be treated as adults.

Reply(1)
3
good grief already
4d ago

There should not have been a bond for this crime, IMHO.

Reply(5)
17
 

CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate

Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape

One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO deputies searching for missing teen

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. According to LPSO, Kayden Tanksley, 16, hasn’t been seen since around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies said he was seen on Ben Fuglar Road in Denham Springs.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements set for LSU student Madison Brooks

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks are set for Friday, Feb. 3. Services will begin with visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington. The visitation is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Immediately following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church. Brooks will be buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA
WAFB

Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
