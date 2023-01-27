ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

George Mrozek
4d ago

Reduce?? How about STOP the flow!! ANYONE not willing to enforce the laws already in the books should be removed immediately! I can't believe that this is even an ongoing issue...

William Walker
4d ago

Just exactly what right does the UN dictating immigration policy to us? If they're so worried, flood another country with these people and then pay for it.

JPlg62
4d ago

This deserves an investigation into how much money the Bidens are getting from the Cartels. IMPEACH him for TREASON. THEN ELECTROCUTE THE REST.

MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
