2023 KC Fashion Show for Charity Recap
We came, we walked the runway, we supported Operation Breakthrough .
Yes, that’s right , your two favorite City Editors are officially runway models . Last week Travis + Bella were featured as KC celebrities ( we’re flattered ) in the Kansas City Fashion Show for Charity .
The event featured local fashion designers + performing artists like Joey Cool and Haleigh Marchisio . And of course, we gave plenty of “awws” watching pups from the KC Frenchie Club strut ( waddle? ) down the runway.
The fashion show was held in one of KC’s coolest venues — the College Basketball Experience . With 500+ audience members and 75+ models + performers, the show was stacked with talent from start to finish.
The cherry on top of the evening was watching members of our community give back. During the show, a basketball signed by all of the models + designers was auctioned off for $500 — all going to the kids at Operation Breakthrough .
