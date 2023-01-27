ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2023 KC Fashion Show for Charity Recap

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jbtb_0kTnMarh00

A night of philanthropy + fashion.

Photo by KCtoday

We came, we walked the runway, we supported Operation Breakthrough .

Yes, that’s right , your two favorite City Editors are officially runway models . Last week Travis + Bella were featured
as KC celebrities ( we’re flattered ) in the Kansas City Fashion Show for Charity .

The event featured local fashion designers + performing artists like Joey Cool and Haleigh Marchisio . And of course, we gave plenty of “awws” watching pups from the KC Frenchie Club strut ( waddle? ) down the runway.

The fashion show was held in one of KC’s coolest venues — the
College Basketball Experience . With 500+ audience members and 75+ models + performers, the show was stacked with talent from start to finish.

The cherry on top of the evening was watching members of our community give back. During the show, a basketball signed by all of the models + designers was auctioned off for $500 — all going to the kids at Operation Breakthrough .

6AM City

6AM City

