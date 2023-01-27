Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, known as the City of Brotherly Love, is a great place for young professionals to start or advance their careers. The city offers a diverse range of neighborhoods, each with its own unique personality and charm.
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
The Great Glory of the Geator
I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
Second December Sighting of Something in the Sky Puzzles Harleysville Resident
Montgomery County either had more than its share of UFO reports last month or residents perhaps celebrated the early holiday season too rigorously. Roger Marsh, at NewsBreak, reported the filing of another local sighting of odd lights from above, this time in Harleysville. A Dec. 12 report to Washington State’s...
phl17.com
Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods
If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
Get That White Suit Cleaned: Conshohocken Pub Revives NYC Disco Mecca Studio 54
A Conshohocken restaurant-bar is recreating the glitz, glam, and disco beat of one of the most iconic 1970s hot spots on the East Coast: Manhattan’s Studio 54. M. English covered the announcement of the Feb. 25 event in The Times Herald. The Studio 54 Adult Prom will take place...
New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023
With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
This New Hope Restaurant is Considered One of the Best Spots for Valentine’s Day
A popular eatery in Bucks County has grown a reputation for being one of the best places for a date night on Valentine’s Day. Staff writers for Visit Bucks County wrote about the local establishment. Karla’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 5 West Mechanic Street in New Hope, is...
King of Prussia Asian-fusion Restaurant Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List
A stylish, upscale Asian-fusion restaurant located in King of Prussia made Yelp’s top 100 U.S. restaurants last year, marking it as one of the best places to eat in the entire country, writes Jason Hall for WUSL Power 99. Kooma, ranked at number 98 on the list, opened its...
New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture
A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
Scavenger Hunt In Point Pleasant Beach New Jersey Is Going To Be Sweet
Who's ready for some fun and a hug squeezy hug? It’s time to spread the love! You and your family still have time to join in a local Valentine's scavenger hunt!. Every year the Point Pleasant Beach Rec Committee hosts the “Show Us Your Heat” scavenger hunt downtown and not only is it super fun, but it's also super sweet.
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
passyunkpost.com
The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time
A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
phillyvoice.com
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' to showcase the spooky Pine Barrens of South Jersey
Like most of Penn Valley native M. Night Shyamalan's projects, "Knock at the Cabin" is set against a unique backdrop near where the filmmaker grew up. Shyamalan's latest thriller, which will be released in theaters this Friday, Feb. 3, was filmed partly in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey, in the small town of Tabernacle in Burlington County.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC. She left home at the age of 16,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0