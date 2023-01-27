ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods

If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Beach Bar Coming to Brigantine, NJ in Summer of 2023

With the temperature forecasted to be below freezing this weekend, I'm already thinking about summer. One of my favorite spots in Brigantine to check to watch the Eagles games on the beach and grab a drink during the summer was Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. It was a great spot to watch the games on the beach, and listen to live music during the summer.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Atlantic City, NJ Bar Wants Your Dog’s Photo as a Permanent Fixture

A new dog-friendly bar and restaurant in Atlantic City is holding a contest where your dog's photo could become a permanent fixture!. Good Dog Bar is opening off Atlantic Ave. in A.C. in March and owners Dave and Heather Gleason are kicking off their arrival to Atlantic City with a contest that's become quite 'pup'-ular at their OG Philly location. Each year, Good Dog adds photos of photogenic pups to its walls as works of art!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
passyunkpost.com

The Holy Cannoli Shop: a ‘shell’ of a good time

A sweet addition to the Newbold neighborhood offers up a twist on the traditional. Since January 4, The Holy Cannoli Shop, 1716 Jackson St., has been serving up coffee alongside creative cannoli and other treats made with all-natural ingredients. The shop is the brainchild of Kristine DiCrosta who was first inspired to open her own cafe while studying abroad in Italy. DiCrosta has been cooking and baking using only real, all-natural ingredients since 2012 after “becoming aware of the low quality ingredients and the artificial flavors, dyes, and preservatives commonly used in many foods.” The shop is the realization of a long-time dream.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

