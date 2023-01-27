Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
publicnewsservice.org
Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand
Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
Wave 3
2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
leoweekly.com
With Louisville Anti-Discrimination Ordinance Case In Federal Appeals Court, ACLU Files Brief Supporting LGBTQ Protections
On Monday, Jan. 30, the ACLU of Kentucky filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to uphold anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people enshrined in Louisville’s Fairness Ordinance. The brief is asking the court to reverse a ruling from a lower court that the ACLU says would create a slippery slope by allowing businesses to deny services to LGBTQ people.
District 1 Metro Council member wants better communication from local government
Democrat and small business owner Tammy Hawkins is the new District 1 representative on Louisville Metro Council.
Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem
The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
wdrb.com
Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Investigation ongoing into carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana in December
Investigations are ongoing into whether CenterPoint Energy’s gas systems caused more than 100 reports of carbon monoxide and other gas issues in Southern Indiana on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
wdrb.com
Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
harlanenterprise.net
Louisville Metro corrections officer sentenced to three years
A former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, for using unreasonable force against a detainee, violating that person’s civil rights. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky says during an October trial, a jury heard...
Wave 3
Louisville customs officers seize shipment with dozens of cockfighting spurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A package containing more than 100 cockfighting spurs was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers coming into Louisville’s Port of Entry. According to a release, the package arriving from Mexico City came into Louisville on Jan. 17. Officers found 120 cockfighting spurs and...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
Clarksville community invited this week to learn about plans for former America’s Best hotel site
Form G Companies will host an informational meeting this week on plans for a mixed-use development along Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
harlanenterprise.net
Beshear, oil and gas leaders pitch using fossil fuels to make hydrogen fuel in Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear joined the lobbying organization for Kentucky’s oil and gas industries Wednesday to pitch a new energy future for the commonwealth: creating hydrogen fuel for generating electricity, transportation and more through the use of natural gas. The Democratic governor speaking before the inaugural Kentucky Hydrogen Summit in...
Former LMPD officer sentenced in shooting outside David McAtee's restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests won't see any jail time. Katie Crews, 29, was federally charged due to her part in escalating a conflict the night restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed.
Wave 3
Oldham County Judge Executive pulls driver over; police issue no ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A century ago, booze was illegal, and agents hired to enforce prohibition often had little to no training. Alcohol laws have changed since then, but relics of prohibition live on. The WAVE Troubleshooters found a Kentucky law on the books since the early 1940s gives certain...
