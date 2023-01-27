ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

publicnewsservice.org

Food Banks Say Kroger-Albertson’s Merger Could Increase Demand

Kentucky food banks say the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, could trigger an increased demand for services at a time when inflation, gas prices and the end of pandemic-era supports are squeezing household budgets. Vincent James, president and CEO of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville nonprofit searching for new funding after Amazon shuts down donation program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A national program that supported nonprofits is shutting down, leaving some Louisville-area nonprofits searching for new ways to replace the funding. Amazon launched AmazonSmile in 2013, contributing 0.5% of every purchase made by participating customers to the charity of their choosing. As of 2022, the company said it has donated $449 million to various charities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 Louisville businesses file for bankruptcy with unfilled orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are these scams or just bad business?. Recently we’ve brought you stories about customers getting hung out to dry by some local businesses. Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas and the Bridal Suite of Louisville have drawn complaints from many customers saying the businesses failed to deliver on what they paid for.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

With Louisville Anti-Discrimination Ordinance Case In Federal Appeals Court, ACLU Files Brief Supporting LGBTQ Protections

On Monday, Jan. 30, the ACLU of Kentucky filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to uphold anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people enshrined in Louisville’s Fairness Ordinance. The brief is asking the court to reverse a ruling from a lower court that the ACLU says would create a slippery slope by allowing businesses to deny services to LGBTQ people.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem

The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Former Bullitt County court official accused of 'misappropriating' funds for years, yet no criminal charges

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – When attorney Shelley Alvey took over as Bullitt County Master Commissioner in December 2019, she had an immediate crisis on her hands. The previous commissioner, John Schmidt, was missing – as was money from the commissioner’s office, whose duties include conducting sales of foreclosed property for circuit courts.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill

Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Feds at UPS Worldport intercept shipment containing cockfighting equipment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A package coming through Louisville was marked as handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles, but federal authorities say it actually contained illegal items used in cockfighting. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents intercepted the package at UPS Worldport in Louisville on Jan. 17. It allegedly contained 120 cockfighting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Louisville Metro corrections officer sentenced to three years

A former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, for using unreasonable force against a detainee, violating that person’s civil rights. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky says during an October trial, a jury heard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs restaurants purchased by Miami-based investment group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular local breakfast and brunch franchise is changing hands. According to a news release, a Miami-based investment group named PG Growth Opportunities Fund I has purchased Wild Eggs. The deal transfers ownership of the restaurant's 15 locations, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
LOUISVILLE, KY

