ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
NECN

Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
DUXBURY, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 44 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,254-square-foot home on Little Lane in Harwich that sold for $580,000.
HARWICH, MA
everettleader.com

— Eye on Everett —

Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
EVERETT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence

Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy