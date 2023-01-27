Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts General Nurse Kills Her Children in Attempted Murder-SuicideOlive BarkerDuxbury, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County first responders
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler paid a visit to Plymouth County first responders Thursday. Plymouth County Control, which coordinates the county’s fire and emergency services, posted a picture with the 74-year-old singer, captioning it “Steven Tyler visits Plymouth County Control! #PCC #firstresponders #ThankfulThursday”. Tyler’s visit comes in the...
NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Patrick Clancy GoFundMe Raises $300k After Father's 'Unimaginable Tragedy'
As of late Friday morning, the GoFundMe had raised over $385,000, more than half of its $700,000 goal. Some 5,200 donors contributed.
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
YAHOO!
A Ware man left Marlborough Hospital on Jan. 21. Authorities are still looking for him
MARLBOROUGH — The search for a Ware man who left a local hospital more than a week ago continued Monday after authorities say they spent the weekend searching the Sudbury Reservoir in Sudbury. Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since leaving UMass Memorial Health-Marlborough Hospital at 10 a.m. on...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
Home of the Week: Campanelli-Style Ranch in Framingham at $459,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one of of only four homes in the City of Framingham under $500,000. Priced at $459,000, the Campanelli-style ranch home is located in the Summer Street neighborhood of the City at 53 Lohnes Road. Built in 1957,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…
HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass — The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon. Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office,...
See all homes sold in Cape Cod, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Cape Cod reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 44 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,254-square-foot home on Little Lane in Harwich that sold for $580,000.
everettleader.com
— Eye on Everett —
Private conversations with the Blue Suit, arguably the most knowledgeable and politically connected piece of off the rack clothing in the city of Everett. Tuesday I picked up the Blue Suit, this time in an orange-red late model BMW I’ve been driving. I picked him up at the end...
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
Comments / 0