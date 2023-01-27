ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee

Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy