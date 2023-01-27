Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
Senate passes bill allowing veterans and retired law enforcement officers to protect schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans, retired state troopers, deputy sheriffs, and federal law enforcement officers to protect West Virginia schools has passed in the Senate. Senate Bill 282, introduced by Senator Eric Tarr (R-Putnam), would establish the West Virginia Guardian Program. The...
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Richard Shelby donated $4 million from campaign funds to Georgetown University, filing shows
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby donated $4 million from his campaign account to Georgetown University, where his wife was the first tenured female professor at the Ivy prestigious university’s business school, according to a Federal Election Commission filing he submitted Monday. Shelby made the $4 million charitable donation through...
Rep. Terri Sewell appointed to House Armed Services Committee
Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery perhaps scored a win Tuesday with the appointment of U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell to the House Armed Services Committee. Sewell, the state’s lone elected Democrat in Washington, noted that the Air Force base is in her district and her position on Armed Services will give the base a stronger voice. The base has more than 12,500 active duty, reserve, civilian and contractor personnel.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0