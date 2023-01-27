ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law

The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy