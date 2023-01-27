LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.

