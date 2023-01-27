Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
WALB 10
From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
Community mourns loss of Georgia police officer who died in the line of duty
The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department. Officer Williams died while on-duty yesterday afternoon, leaving a void in the community he dedicated himself to serving. A beloved member of the Cairo Police Dept., Williams...
WALB 10
Juvenile dies in Berrien Co. incident
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile was killed at Paradise State Park Saturday evening, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Tifton Post. At around 6:45 p.m., the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources, and GSP responded to reports of an accident. Troopers said a child was riding on the trunk exterior of the car and he was run over.
WALB 10
Albany police look for man wanted on rape, incest charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for sex and child crimes. Rufus Lee Sherman, 54, is wanted for rape, incest, and first-degree cruelty to children charges, APD says. He stands 6′0″ and weighs around 200 pounds.
wfxl.com
Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law
The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
