Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damageKenSelma, AL
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Lady Escape Tornado in Downtown Selma Alabama at the Tax OfficeTruflix NetworkSelma, AL
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death InvestigationA.W. NavesSelma, AL
Related
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces plans to open aviation training academy in Selma
On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that Resicum International LLC plans to open an aviation training academy at Craig Field in Selma. The company provides flight training and maintenance support to government, commercial, and general aviation customers. “I am proud to stand before all of y’all to announce Resicum International,...
selmasun.com
International Paper employees help each other with tornado relief
Employees at International Paper’s Prattville and Riverdale (Selma), Ala. Containerboard Mills were hit hard, and are now working to support one another as they rebuild their community. At our Riverdale Mill in Selma, more than 50 IP team members have confirmed some level of damage to their homes, ranging...
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
WSFA
Montgomery’s Caddell Construction celebrates 40 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a celebration that is 40 years in the making. Montgomery’s Caddell Construction will spend 2023 looking back and looking ahead. “It was a crazy time. I actually have glimpses of memories,” said the company’s president and chief operating officer, Mac Caddell.
selmasun.com
Neighbors, strangers gather in Dallas County to help community recover from devastating EF2 tornado
The moment the EF2 tornado cleared on Jan. 12, neighbors have been pulling together to help each other, and people and organizations from other places have come to help. . In the days immediately following the tornado, about 50 people from Baptist churches from all over Alabama came to Selma to lend a hand in the cleanup. Kathy Smith from Northside Baptist Church in Selma said that the West Central Baptist Association, which is made up of many churches in the region, set up a command center and stayed at Elkdale Baptist Church.
WSFA
2 Montgomery County parks set for ‘major’ improvements
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery County parks have been awarded thousands in grants, allowing them to receive “major” improvements this year. According to the Montgomery County Commission, a $16,605.00 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management’s Scrap Tire Fund will permit Snowdoun Park to receive new mulch, which is expected to be put down in the coming months.
WSFA
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville clear after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “major crash” is caused significant delays on Interstate 65 northbound between Montgomery and Prattville. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened just past the Northern Boulevard. Significant delays could be seen in the area. Additional details surrounding the crash...
selmasun.com
Dallas County Commission declares emergency at jail to speed up tornado reconstruction
The Dallas County Commission on Monday declared an emergency at the county jail, which will speed up the process of making repairs caused by the Jan. 12 tornado. In a special called meeting on Monday, the commission got a report from construction contractor Steward Construction with photos about the extensive damage to the jail on Selfield Road that includes a destroyed roof, utility units, ceilings and more.
alabamanews.net
Disaster Recovery Center in Selma moves to new location
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the Disaster Recovery Center on W. Dallas Avenue has been closed. The new location will be at the Felix Heights Community Center, located at 405 Medical Center Parkway in Selma, will open starting Sunday at 1:00 p.m. The regular hours for the...
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
Alabama: Fatal crash claims life of Tallassee man
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Over the weekend, a two-vehicle crash left one Tallassee man dead, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 27, around 10:03 p.m. on Redland Road in Elmore County. 32-year-old Reymundo Teyes Brindis, of Tallassee, was driving a truck that struck the car of 41-year-old […]
WSFA
Fraud summit held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New scams are formed every day in the United States and across the globe. The Better Business Bureau Serving Central & South Alabama, plus other state and federal agencies, held a fraud summit Tuesday in Montgomery to keep people from falling victim. Scammers are starting to...
selmasun.com
RHMPI to hold Relief Health Fair on Saturday
On Saturday, Jan. 4 Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. (RHMPI) will hold a Relief Health Fair at Selma High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free glucose and blood pressure checks, as well as free medications and medical consultations. The fair will also provide support for...
WSFA
Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
selmasun.com
Dallas County Commission votes to pick up tornado debris in-house
Dallas County will be picking up its tornado debris in-house. The Commission voted unanimously in a special called meeting Monday to skip using contractors and instead do it themselves using existing staff and five county dump trucks. The county also approved spending $50,000 to buy a grapple truck needed to...
selmasun.com
Fulford’s job on the line for not immediately returning to Selma after the city was hit by tornado
Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford’s job is in jeopardy because he did not immediately return to Selma after he learned the city was hit by a tornado on Jan. 12, according to a letter to Fulford from Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. Fulford was reportedly in Dothan for police...
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
alabamanews.net
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Selma mayor James Perkins, Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from the Mayor’s Office said Mayor Perkins symptoms are mild and will remain at home over the next few days to rest. They are asking anyone that has been in close proximity to Mayor Perkins over the...
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0