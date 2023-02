The next Colts coach

Did you know: Groundbreaking for the Lucas Oil Stadium took place on Sept. 20, 2005. Photo by @durhamvisuals

After afor Colts fans and a promise from owner Jim Irsay to get the team back on track, Hoosiers are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the team’sIn fact, some are getting creative when it comes to being involved in the process, at least when it comes to Jeff Saturday’s candidacy.After Jeff was brought in for a second interview Wednesday to potentially become head coach, a fan started a petition to end his candidacy that gatheredGeneral manager Chris Ballard interviewedthrough the first round of interviews and is expected to have a second round withbefore making a decision.Meanwhile,has already been named head coach of the Carolina Panthers — who do you think should be the next head coach? Let us know your pick