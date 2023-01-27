ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The next Colts coach

 4 days ago
Did you know: Groundbreaking for the Lucas Oil Stadium took place on Sept. 20, 2005.

Photo by @durhamvisuals

After a disappointing season for Colts fans and a promise from owner Jim Irsay to get the team back on track, Hoosiers are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the team’s new head coach .


In fact, some are getting creative when it comes to being involved in the process, at least when it comes to Jeff Saturday’s candidacy.

After Jeff was brought in for a second interview Wednesday to potentially become head coach, a fan started a petition to end his candidacy that gathered ~3,000 signatures by Thursday night . Apparently a lot of fans weren’t happy with his 1-7 record as interim head coach .

General manager Chris Ballard interviewed more than a dozen candidates through the first round of interviews and is expected to have a second round with
several more candidates before making a decision.

Meanwhile, former head coach Frank Reich has already been named head coach of the Carolina Panthers .

So as we wait for the Colts’ fate, we have to ask — who do you think should be the next head coach? Let us know your pick .

