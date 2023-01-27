ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Snaps At Therapist After Heartbreaking Weight Gain In New Sneak Peek

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5nE5_0kTnI7P900
tlc

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton struggled through a difficult therapy session in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, January 31, episode of the hit TLC series.

Following incredible progress with her weight loss while living at an Ohio rehab facility, Slaton hit a bump in the road — and took a hard hit to her mental health — when she gained weight for the first time since entering the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ya4QE_0kTnI7P900
@QUEENTAMMY86/INSTAGRAM

"Gaining weight, it's hard," she reveals in the clip. "I don't want to disappoint my family or myself. But I'm human, so of course there's going to be days where I don't feel like dieting. I get cravings. I want drinks, like sodas, and don't want to work out."

'1000-LB. SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON CONFESSES SHE 'BLACKED OUT' PRIOR TO BEING RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL & PLACED ON LIFE SUPPORT

The dip in her mood only intensified when she had to sit for a virtual session with her therapist, Dr. Stapleton , who will determine over time whether or not Slaton is a good candidate for weight loss surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIEm1_0kTnI7P900
@tammyslaton2020/tiktok

The television personality admits in the sneak peek that she's "not looking forward" to the session because she doesn't like therapists. Instead, she sits silently, refusing to speak throughout much of the call.

'1000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON'S WEIGHT LOSS TRANSFORMATION OVER THE YEARS: PHOTOS

"Last time we talked about some of the things that you could do to keep your hands busy," Dr. Stapleton can be heard telling her. "I know you've been doing some painting. Have you continued doing that?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXwNh_0kTnI7P900
tlc

When Slaton refuses to answer, the doctor asks her what her "day-to-day" schedule is like at rehab, causing the 36-year-old to shout, "It's the same d*** thing every day!"

"I know my therapy is important, but it's been a rough week ," Slaton explains her accidental outburst in a confessional. "I gained 10 pounds, Little Bit passed away," she adds, referring to her sister Amy 's dog. "I'm really not in the mood to talk to anybody."

New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

E! News was first to report the sneak peek of Slaton's therapy session.

Comments / 103

aloneisbest
4d ago

this woman is so disrespectful to everyone, yet she is always pampered with free food, rent, medical care...she makes no effort to be grateful and uses her obesity as a crutch for attention from the world. Enough sympathy for this user.

Reply(3)
93
Growler Wolf
4d ago

Just stop feeding it … when it’s able to get its own food including shopping for it and cooking it, then it can eat. Otherwise just stop feeding it.

Reply(2)
51
ginniferj
4d ago

This girl needs to grow the hell up!! People trying to help her and she’s mean to everyone! I’m not sympathetic towards her cuz she laughing all the way to the bank!

Reply(2)
53
