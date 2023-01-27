'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Snaps At Therapist After Heartbreaking Weight Gain In New Sneak Peek

tlc

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton struggled through a difficult therapy session in a sneak peek for the Tuesday, January 31, episode of the hit TLC series.

Following incredible progress with her weight loss while living at an Ohio rehab facility, Slaton hit a bump in the road — and took a hard hit to her mental health — when she gained weight for the first time since entering the program.

"Gaining weight, it's hard," she reveals in the clip. "I don't want to disappoint my family or myself. But I'm human, so of course there's going to be days where I don't feel like dieting. I get cravings. I want drinks, like sodas, and don't want to work out."

The dip in her mood only intensified when she had to sit for a virtual session with her therapist, Dr. Stapleton , who will determine over time whether or not Slaton is a good candidate for weight loss surgery.

The television personality admits in the sneak peek that she's "not looking forward" to the session because she doesn't like therapists. Instead, she sits silently, refusing to speak throughout much of the call.

"Last time we talked about some of the things that you could do to keep your hands busy," Dr. Stapleton can be heard telling her. "I know you've been doing some painting. Have you continued doing that?"

When Slaton refuses to answer, the doctor asks her what her "day-to-day" schedule is like at rehab, causing the 36-year-old to shout, "It's the same d*** thing every day!"

"I know my therapy is important, but it's been a rough week ," Slaton explains her accidental outburst in a confessional. "I gained 10 pounds, Little Bit passed away," she adds, referring to her sister Amy 's dog. "I'm really not in the mood to talk to anybody."

New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

