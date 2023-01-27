ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid confirms Patrick Mahomes will start vs. Bengals

By Adam Teicher
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KB5Av_0kTnI3sF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Andy Reid on Friday said Patrick Mahomes will start at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, confirming what seemed to be a foregone conclusion as the week moved along.

"He's moving around [well],'' Reid said. "He can go out and play.''

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain to his right leg in last week's divisional round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars . He sat out a series but returned and finished the game. He practiced all three days this week.

Mahomes' mobility after the injury was limited and his style of play was altered. He led the league in throws from outside the pocket during the regular season but made none against the Jaguars after the injury.

Reid said the Chiefs' game plan is expansive enough that they can call plays to avoid any limitations Mahomes might have.

"We have enough in the game plan where you can kind of pick and choose where you want to go with it,'' he said. "You have a variety of things that you can go to. Obviously you don't use all the plays in the game plan, but they're available and so if you have to go a certain direction, you can go that direction with the calls.''

Mahomes said earlier he wasn't ready to concede he won't be able to scramble Sunday to make the signature plays he's known for.

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer,'' Mahomes said. "We'll see during the game. You can't fully do [in practice] exactly what it's going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.''

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

ESPN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy