ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

LeBron James jersey from Game 7 of '13 Finals goes for $3.7M

By Dan Hajducky
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyDQz_0kTnI2zW00

A jersey worn by LeBron James during the first half of Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals sold at auction for $3.7 million Friday, becoming the third-most expensive game-worn jersey ever sold at Sotheby's.

It is the most a game-worn James jersey has ever fetched at Sotheby's but ranks behind Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" NBA Finals jersey ($10.91 million) and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey ($9.28 million).

On the night James wore this jersey, he scored 37 points, nabbed 12 rebounds and had four assists as the Miami Heat eliminated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7. James was 5-of-10 from 3-point range and a perfect 8-for-8 from the line. The jersey happens to be from the season James won his fourth and most recent NBA MVP Award, which tied him for third most with Wilt Chamberlain, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six) and Bill Russell and Michael Jordan (both with five).

James is projected to pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's career points king in less than two weeks.

"Today's tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James' career, where he is in arm's reach of clenching the all-time points record," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "[After Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey], this successful sale of another incomparable legend's jersey [is] one of the most significant jerseys to ever hit the auction block."

The previous record for a game-worn James jersey was for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game jersey, which sold for $630,000 in 2020. The most ever paid on a James item remains the $5.2 million paid for a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection rookie patch autograph, which set a card record when it was sold through PWCC in April 2021. (The sports card record has since been broken numerous times, but the James RPA remains the most expensive, non-fractional ownership basketball card ever sold. )

It won't be long until another likely record-breaker comes out of Sotheby's. Just after the third anniversary of his death, on Feb. 1, a jersey Kobe Bryant wore in 25 games (including six playoff games) during his lone NBA MVP season in 2007-08 opens for auction. It's expected to fetch anywhere from $5 million to $7 million.

During Bryant's 2007-08 season, he became the youngest player to score 20,000 points -- a record broken by James in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Meyers Leonard seeks return to NBA post-antisemitic slur

Meyers Leonard, 30, who last played in the NBA in January 2021 before being suspended for using an antisemitic slur during a livestream of a video game and dealing with injuries, told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap that he expects to play in the NBA again.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

ESPN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy