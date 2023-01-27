Madison's presence on Wisconsin 275 List
Wisconsin’s most influential business leaders have been recognized in BizTime Media’s “Wisconsin 275" list.
Here are just a few Madisonians recognized:
Missy Hughes | Secretary/CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
When she’s not enjoying time on her farm, Missy helps businesses grow via grants and tax incentives.
Rev. Alex Gee | CEO, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development
A keystone of Black excellence in Madison, this leader brings attention to racial disparities and is opening a $38 million cultural center next year.
Jennifer Mnookin | Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Madison
With degrees from Harvard, Yale, and MIT, UW’s Chancellor oversees nearly 50,000 students.
Jason Fields | President/CEO, Madison Region Economic Partnership
Inspired by Warren Buffett, this CEO manages a venture capital fund supporting underserved entrepreneurs.
Emily Gruenewald | Chief Development + Communications Officer, Overture Center
A firm believer that life is all about taking risks, Emily and her team ushered the arts center through the pandemic.
Check out BizTime’s full list and digital magazine for more.
