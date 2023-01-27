ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison's presence on Wisconsin 275 List

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KF9oz_0kTnHxoX00

Success blooms in Madison.

Photo by @cyrilcradwin

Wisconsin’s most influential business leaders have been recognized in BizTime Media’s “Wisconsin 275" list.

Here are just a few Madisonians recognized:

Missy Hughes | Secretary/CEO of Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

When she’s not enjoying time on her farm, Missy helps businesses grow via grants and tax incentives.

Rev. Alex Gee | CEO, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development
A keystone of Black excellence in Madison, this leader brings attention to racial disparities and is opening a $38 million cultural center next year.

Jennifer Mnookin | Chancellor, University of Wisconsin-Madison
With degrees from Harvard, Yale, and MIT, UW’s Chancellor oversees nearly 50,000 students.

Jason Fields |
President/CEO, Madison Region Economic Partnership
Inspired by Warren Buffett, this CEO manages a venture capital fund supporting underserved entrepreneurs.

Emily Gruenewald | Chief Development + Communications Officer, Overture Center
A firm believer that life is all about taking risks, Emily and her team ushered the arts center through the pandemic.

Check out BizTime’s full list and digital magazine for more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97X

Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin

Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted headlights in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — After a Jeep driver was pulled over in Wisconsin for driving with green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol has issued a warning to other drivers about driving with multi-colored headlights. Troopers pulled the driver over in Monroe County, according to a post on the Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook page on Tuesday. […]
MADISON, WI
B100

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so

Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2024 Three-Star Recruit Hints at Second Visit To Madison

The Wisconsin Badgers football staff hosted another junior day for the 2024 class. The staff hosted recruits for interviews, photo shoots, and more as they got their first look at Madison. One recruit from The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut particularly enjoyed his time and even stopped for an interview with Evan Flood of 247 Sports.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens

As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Yardbarker

Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States

Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WISCONSIN STATE
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy