ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident

By Tonya Pendleton
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jay Leno 's show "Jay Leno's Garage' has been canceled after an accident on a motorcycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Bj25_0kTnHtHd00
Jay Leno's show "Jay Leno's Garage" has been canceled after he had an accident on a motorcycle. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Leno has a well-documented love for cars. But lately, he hasn't had a lot of luck with them. In November, he was fixing a fuel line on a classic car -- the 1907 White Steam, when the car caught on fire. Leno suffered second-degree burns and was hospitalized.

Unbeknownst to most until this week, Leno had another accident earlier this month, this time on a motorcycle when he passed through a parking lot with a low-hanging wire. The 72-year-old TV personality and comedian says he broke several bones in the crash.

"Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "But I'm OK!" he added. "I'm OK, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

CNBC sources confirmed to Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and People that his show Jay Leno's Garage has been canceled. The show, which started airing in 2014, featured Leno showcasing his massive car collection and interviewing other car enthusiasts, from Jerry Seinfeld to Elon Musk . The seventh season aired last fall.

Leno has been at NBC since 1992, succeeding Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. Leno hosted it for 17 years, then agreed to pass it on to Conan O'Brien in 2009. But that didn't work out and Leno returned to the host's chair before passing the reins to Jimmy Fallon and finally signing off in 2014.

Jay Leno's Garage started out as an NBC web series before it evolved into a CNBC show.

Watch a clip of two of TV's most famous car collectors below:

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 15

Michelle Dvorak
2d ago

the motorcycle accident was the fault of the person who didn't mark the rope with orange flags alerting the public of the danger. I don't think it's fair to cancel the show. This is just my opinion!

Reply(2)
6
J.nine Lombardi
2d ago

great guy ! loved the Jay Leno show and love him. hope u recover well and try and take it easy! good luck to ya ☺️

Reply
3
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Broken Collarbone & Cracked Kneecaps: Jay Leno's 'Garage' Reportedly CANCELED As He Recovers From Motorcycle Accident AFTER Being Badly Burned In Fire

Jay Leno's need for speed has been put on pause. The former late-night host's fun-loving Garage show has reportedly been canceled following a string of accidents, leaving him with a broken collarbone and cracked kneecaps, RadarOnline.com has learned.Leno's car series has allegedly been axed by CNBC after seven seasons. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday, citing a source. RadarOnline.com reached out to the network for comment.Jay Leno's Garage featured a slew of vintage hot rods, which Leno and his celebrity friends like Kelly Clarkson, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and more would take out for a spin.The reported cancelation...
wonderwall.com

Jay Leno breaks collarbone, ribs, kneecaps in motorcycle crash

Just months after suffering third-degree burns on his face, chest and hands, Jay Leno has suffered another health setback. The comedian told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he crashed on his motorcycle on Jan. 17, which resulted in several broken bones. "I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken...
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Fans Aren't Happy With Jay Leno's Latest Tweet

Jay Leno has had a string of bad luck lately when it comes to accidents. He was burned in a car fire back in November, and it was revealed this week that he was recovering from surgery after breaking some bones in a motorcycle accident. This week, the comedian took to Twitter to joke about his latest accident, and it didn't go over well with everyone. Leno decided to poke fun at another celebrity and his recent accident: Jeremy Renner. At the beginning of the month, the Marvel star underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident.
New York Post

Jack Nicholson’s friends fear ‘reclusive’ actor will die alone: report

Jack Nicholson’s friends have shared concerns about the actor’s solitary lifestyle, saying they’re worried about the end game. The three-time Academy Award winner hasn’t been seen out in public in over a year as his pals claim he’s “living like a recluse.” Multiple sources told RadarOnline that the 85-year-old actor “doesn’t leave his house anymore” and that his “mind is gone,” listing concerns of possible dementia. The father-of-five was last seen at the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray in October 2021. Nicholson spends most — if not all — of his time in his plush Beverly Mansion, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons

A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Cancels Popular Primetime Show

CNBC is reportedly canceling one of its most popular primetime shows due to a significant schedule shift in its programming lineup, as the channel's parent company, NBCUniversal, looks to shake things up in their lineup.
CarBuzz.com

Jay Leno Involved In Another Accident A Week Before His Show Is Canceled

Jay Leno's Garage has reportedly been canceled at CNBC, with the Hollywood Reporter reporting that the channel is seeing a significant restructuring to its primetime schedule. This news comes just a day after reports that Leno suffered multiple broken bones in a motorcycle accident on January 17th. Thankfully, the 72-year-old has already told media outlets that he's in good spirits and currently doing well.
Popculture

'Jay Leno's Garage' Dropped From Primetime After 7 Seasons

Jay Leno's tenure at NBC seems to have finally come to a close on Friday. As part of CNBC's shift away from original programs, the network has canceled Jay Leno's Garage after seven seasons. Despite being able to use Leno's extensive garage of classic cars, the network is shifting to a more business-related reality slate of Shark Tank and Undercover Boss.
Truth About Cars

Jay Leno's Garage Could Be Coming to an End

Jay Leno has been a fixture on television for more than 30 years, and that’s not even counting standup appearances and other work he did prior to The Tonight Show. That three-decade run may be coming to an end – at least in its current form – as The Hollywood Reporter’s sources claim that his automotive show is on the chopping block at CNBC.
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy