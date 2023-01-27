ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The police video of the Oct. 28 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , was released Friday by a San Francisco court. It shows the assailant and Pelosi both grasping a hammer held by the attacker, who then suddenly strikes Pelosi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dbd1r_0kTnHsOu00
A San Francisco court Friday released the police body camera video of the October attack on Paul Pelosi. It shows the alleged assailant, identified as David DePape, holding a hammer with Pelosi also trying to grasp it as police arrived to the Pelosi home October 28, 2022. Screenshot of police body camera footage

The San Francisco police body camera video shows police walking up to the Pelosi home and seeing Pelosi and the alleged assailant, identified as Canadian national David DePape, standing just inside the doorway. DePape is holding a hammer and Pelosi also is trying to grasp it.

Police can be heard saying, "What's goin' on, man?" to which DePape replies, "Everything's good."

Pelosi had one hand on the hammer as DePape held it with both hands. Police ordered DePape to drop the hammer within seconds of seeing the two men.

DePape replied, "Umm, nope."

Pelosi tried to maintain a hold on the hammer as DePape tightened his grip, but DePape breaks his hold and swings the heavy hammer hitting Pelosi and knocking him to the ground as police rush in and subdue DePape.

Pelosi lies motionless on the floor of his home as police quickly take DePape to the floor. Police then call for backup and medics.

DePape faces state attempted murder charges and federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

Pelosi was hospitalized, underwent surgery and continues to recover from the assault.

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became a target after Republican extremists vilified her for years, culminating in the attack on her husband when the assailant came looking for her.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
525K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy