Bail Revoked For Boston Man Accused Of String Of Violent Crimes: DA

A 33-year-old Boston accused of five violent crimes over 18 months had his bail revoked on Friday, Jan. 27, and will be held for 60 days, authorities said.

Tyree Marshall was charged in his fifth case on Thursday after he allegedly punched a female friend several times in the face near the Back Bay MBTA station, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Officials charged him with assault and battery on a family or household member, the prosecutor said.

This is just one in a long line of violent incidents police say Marshall committed starting in June 2021.

That's when he was accused of stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels from the Star Market near the Prudential Center, where he told an employee that he would come back and kill them if they called the police, the prosecutor said.

In October 2021, Marshall is accused of assaulting a person over the age of 60 when he and two others tried to steal a man's cell phone, authorities said.

In November of the same year, Marshall was charged with indecent assault and battery after he attacked a woman he knew at the Government Center MTBA station, the prosecutor said.

And in September 2022, Marshall is accused of breaking a man's jaw outside Boston Public Library on Boylston Street in a fight, officials said. He had his bail revoked at his arraignment, but officials released him earlier this month with a GPS tracking device. But it didn't stop him from attacking the woman on Wednesday, according to police.