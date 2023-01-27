Taxpayers bilked of $400,000 in college enrollment scheme

(The Center Square) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to more than four years in prison this week for a scheme to steal over $400,000 in federal student aid from taxpayers.

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan on Thursday sentenced Jerry Johnson Jr. of Clayton to four years, five months in prison and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay $289,403 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud and aiding and abetting in August.

“This defendant fraudulently used other people’s identities to apply for student aid to attend numerous colleges, taking advantage of a system meant to help poor and disadvantaged citizens get a college education,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a release.

Court records show Johnson exploited the Free Application for Federal Student Aid application process, commonly known as FAFSA, through the education department’s Federal Student Aid office. Between 2016 and 2019, he used the personal information of multiple “straw students” to bilk taxpayers, ultimately stealing or attempting to steal more than $400,000.

FAFSA is used by the Federal Student Aid office to qualify students for post-secondary education grants, loans, work study funds and other disbursements. Schools apply the financial awards to students’ tuition and fees, and refund any remaining balance for education expenses.

American Public University in West Virginia, Grand Canyon University in Arizona, and Southern New Hampshire University were among the schools Johnson created enrollments for, according to prosecutors.

Johnson sent over $190,000 in refunds to North Carolina addresses under his control.