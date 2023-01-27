Why police are greasing city poles ahead of Sunday's NFC title game

Police prep for NFC championship by greasing city poles 01:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's more Philly than police preparations like greasing our own street poles so fans can't climb them after a victorious win?

CBS News Philadelphia explains the initial security preparations for the NFC championship game.

Philadelphia police are planning to grease the poles if the Eagles win and the crowds get out of control. After all, our city has a history of climbing poles to celebrate big Philadelphia sports victories.

If you're wondering what type of grease they're planning to use, so were we. Police said they use a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32. They put it in five-gallon pails.

Police say that they use this product because it is environmentally friendly, biodegradable, washes away and causes minimal irritation if it comes into contact with the skin.