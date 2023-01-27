Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
What Happens When You Call 911 With A Mental Health Problem?
We unraveled the vast network of mental health emergency services in California.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
South Los Angeles Costco could be built with 800 apartment units built on top
A real estate company is proposing to build the first Costco in South Los Angeles, except this shopping center comes with a unique addition: 800 apartment units built on top of it. Thrive Living, the real estate company, wants to build a mixed-used complex in a five-acre commercial lot near the intersections of La Brea […]
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
theregistrysocal.com
28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
DA: Tesla road rage driver’s ‘reign of terror ends today’
Charges were filed Tuesday against a man caught on video attacking drivers in Los Angeles with a metal pole. Prosecutors also revealed that Nathanial Radimak had a previous road rage arrest in which steroids were allegedly found in his car. Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four counts of assault by means of force […]
Investigation Underway After Anti-Armenians Flyers Were Posted Around Beverly Hills
An investigation is underway after multiple anti-armenian flyers were posted in Beverly Hills over the weekend. On the morning January 28th, Beverly hills PD were investigating multiple reports of a anti-armenian flyers posted in the area of La Cienega blvd & Wilshire blvd.
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
Witnesses: Boy Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend.
