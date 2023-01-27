ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

28-Unit Sunset Laurel Apartments in West Hollywood Sell for $11MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – The Sunset Laurel Apartments, located at 1545 North Laurel Avenue in Los Angeles, have sold for $11,000,000. Kidder Mathews’ Senior Vice President Robin D. Ossenbeck represented the seller, N. Laurel, Villa C, LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership. The buyer was 1545 N. Laurel Avenue C, LP, a Delaware Corporation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

