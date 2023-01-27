Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo's Hair Bigger Than Ever In Latest Post
Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, is well known for being able to communicate with people who have passed away, but she might be even better known for her hair. The TV star is instantly recognizable by her signature bouffant, but in a recent post on Instagram, her hair seems to have grown to heights never before seen.
KISS Preparing Announcement For Final Concert Date, Venue
Longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee says the band's final concert with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will likely be announced within "days." Speaking to the Kiss superfan podcast, Podcast Rock City, in an episode that was premiered Monday but recorded a few years earlier, McGhee assured fans that 2023 would indeed be the cofounders' final year of touring. The band is finalizing the details of what will be a highly emotional farewell concert.
Charles Kelley Opens Up About His Journey To Sobriety
Charles Kelley from Lady A stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about his journey to sobriety, his new song “As Far As You Could,” and more!. During the last three years Kelley’s drinking escalated to a point where it became obvious, he needed help. He had tried multiple times before to stop but it never stuck. He was no longer having fun and was using alcohol as a crutch. He almost lost it all, his marriage was shaky, his band, Lady A, was concerned, and he knew it was a matter of time until something awful happened. He asked himself why he was waiting for something bad to happen instead of doing something to prevent it. That’s when he knew it was time to get help. Then, in August of 2022, Lady A announced they were putting their tour on hold in order to support Kelley on his sobriety journey. Fast forward to today, he is celebrating being sober for six months and says everything has gotten infinitely better in every aspect of his life.
