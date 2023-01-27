ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Isle Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk

The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
WECT

Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
SHALLOTTE, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sunset Beach PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izacc Seward. According to authorities, 14-year-old Seward was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Wyndfall Drive in Sunset Beach. At that time, he was headed towards Seaside Road. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a burgundy South Carolina Gamecocks hoodie.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WBTW News13

Endangered 12-year-old missing in Horry County, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

