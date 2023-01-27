Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
wpde.com
Personal belongings of missing duck hunter found near Ocean Isle Beach
(WPDE) — Personal items belongings, including a wallet and waders, belonging to 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle were found on Tuesday off the coast of Ocean Isle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Doyle's wife. Lakelyn Doyle posted to Facebook around 6:30 p.m. saying, "Tyler's items have...
Police at NC coast seek man wanted for financial fraud at ‘several’ banks, officials say
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a town at the North Carolina coast are looking for a man who they say is wanted in a financial fraud case. The Shallotte Police Department in Brunswick County said the man in bank surveillance photos is wanted in the fraud case that spans “several local banks.” Police posted […]
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
whqr.org
Report: 1 in 10 New Hanover County renters face eviction risk
The North Carolina Housing Coalition has released their annual profiles on housing affordability for each county. This year, they have included foreclosure and eviction data. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer invited Cape Fear Housing Coalition Vice Chair Liz Carbone to talk about the region’s results. A condensed version of their conversation is below.
counton2.com
39-year-old dies in barricade situation near Surfside Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man died from injuries in a barricade situation Sunday night along Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Hendrix Washington, 39, was identified as the person who died, and as the person who...
wpde.com
Horry County Animal Care Center temporarily closed to help with investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is temporarily closed to the public as staff work on an animal investigation, according to a release. During the closure, staff said the shelter will not be able to conduct adoptions or accept owner surrenders and stray intakes.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County residents can receive free tax filing from IRS volunteer
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents can get free tax preparation and filing by a trained IRS certified volunteer beginning Wednesday. The no cost program will be available through April 18th. Some days and locations require appointments while others are first come, first served. Locations...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
WMBF
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men are accused of kidnapping, assaulting and robbing two victims in the Myrtle Beach area earlier this month. Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by mob. Kelly Clemons, 42,...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 23-year-old Curtis Lambert Morgan. He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. Morgan was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Darlington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with...
WECT
Sunset Beach PD asking for public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Izacc Seward. According to authorities, 14-year-old Seward was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 on Wyndfall Drive in Sunset Beach. At that time, he was headed towards Seaside Road. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a burgundy South Carolina Gamecocks hoodie.
Endangered 12-year-old missing in Horry County, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 12-year-old missing from Horry County is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. Madalyn Anjore Griffin was last seen Friday at her home on Carolina Pointe Way near Little River, police said. She has green hair, is about 5-foot-4 and weighs 150 pounds. Griffin is considered endangered […]
WMBF
Report: HCS teacher broke down door, punched roommate during fight over dogs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report is providing more details about why a Horry County Schools teacher was charged with assault and kidnapping. Surfside Beach police arrested Kimberly Bone on Thursday. An incident report shows that Bone was the one who called police to a home along...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to second degree murder in death of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman during a road rage accident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. The trial for Jaquan Cortez Jackson was scheduled to begin on Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, 23.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for man accused of robbing Hardee’s
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Hardee’s Monday evening. WPD says the restaurant robbery occurred around 8:47 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of S. 17th St. A male dressed in black forced his way into the...
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
WECT
Mom demanding answers from school district after child was put in handcuffs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Last week, Shari Brown got a call from her daughter’s school asking her to come pick 6-year-old Londyn up. Brown said it’s not unusual for her daughter to have outbursts at school, and she’s worked with school administrators at College Park Elementary to find ways to address her behavior. But when Brown’s mother Bernadette Stokes arrived to pick Londyn up, she learned the situation had escalated beyond what she could have imagined.
WECT
Columbus, Bladen Co. communities chosen by state for recreation program
BLADEN CO., N.C. (WECT) - White Lake in Bladen County and Sandyfield in Columbus County are among 34 communities chosen by the state to take part in the Creating Outdoor Recreation Economies (CORE) program. Per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the communities will work with local stakeholders...
