Gainesville, TX

ntdaily.com

Men’s basketball defeats Texas-El Paso for third straight win

North Texas won its third straight conference game Saturday night in a 52-42 win over the University of Texas-El Paso. Three players scored in double digits and senior guard Tylor Perry led the game in scoring with 18 points. The defense had a season-low in points allowed. “We really thought...
DENTON, TX

