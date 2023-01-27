ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Common Nail Salon Tool May Increase Skin Cancer Risk, Cause DNA Damage

A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found that ultraviolet nail dryers may cause DNA damage and cellular mutations. Prolonged and routine use can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Ultraviolet nail dryers are commonly found in salons and use a particular spectrum of UV light to...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One Type Of Lipstick You Should Avoid At All Costs This Winter–It Causes Chapped Lips!

When the weather outside is frightful AND you’re trying to do your makeup at the crack of dawn before the sun has even risen, it can become a challenge to maintain that same enthusiasm you had for beauty way back on those bright, sunny summer mornings. This is where lipstick typically comes strolling in to save the day. A colorful lip can instantly perk you up, and the perfect lip color for your skin tone can even make you feel like maybe you don’t need blush, foundation, or eyeshadow — that’s the power of great lipstick.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
Tracey Folly

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
AnnWrites

High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)

Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!

Comments / 0

Community Policy