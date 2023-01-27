‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Tariq Will Never Escape the Drug Game

Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). Tariq is attempting to juggle his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer in the aftermath of his father’s death. Though Tariq got into the drug game as a means to sustain himself before his inheritance kicked in, he’s now in deep.

Now, it’s clear that Tariq will never escape the path he’s going down.

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 will see Tariq being pulled further into the drug game

Ghost Season 3 is slated to premiere on March 17. Despite his desire to get out of the drug game for good this season, Tariq will be pulled further in. “It’s the world that he’s in, and he needs the money, and he needs to keep going,” Power creator Courtney Kemp told TV Line .

“There will be fault lines drawn between Tariq and his friends, for various reasons,” Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly . “And then those will affect some fault lines that will be drawn within the Tejada family. There will be a series of earthquakes, and then a series of aftershocks that will shake the foundation and remake the series in a really sort of impactful way. That’s season 3.”

Tariq will never escape the drug game in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Though Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is slated to show Tariq an alternate path to success through his work on Wall Street, he will never fully be able to escape the drug game. As is stated in all crime films, drug dealers either end up in jail or dead.

Since Power and through the first two seasons of Ghost , Tariq has undergone some major transformations. Fans have watched him transition from a boy to a man. Fans will recall that he wanted his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) to teach him the game. However, he ended up bonding with Ghost’s mentor Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

Now, seeing how his actions have hurt so many people, he is desperate to get out. However, it’s unlikely that he will escape.

Tariq will eventually inherit the name Ghost

With the path that he is currently on, Tariq will eventually morph into his father. As fans of the original Power series know, Ghost never escaped the drug game because he could not outrun his past sins.

Power Universe creator Courtney Kemp hinted at this during the second season of Ghost. . “A lot of you guys are constantly talking about Ghost coming back,” Kemp said on Instagram Live . “Without going into super detail, what I will definitely say is that part of the reason why I started writing this show was about my father’s death. The thing about that, and what I’m really trying to demonstrate, is that Tariq is Ghost on earth. Tariq is Ghost alive. He is learning things and changing before our very eyes. Tariq is growing into a man.”

Fans don’t believe Tariq’s path will be the exact same as his father’s, but it will certainly be close.