Ben Lawson's Adorable Reunion With His Dog Will Make You Weep

By Lizzy Buczak
 4 days ago

He also celebrated Mochi's 5th birthday in style.

The love between a man and his dog knows no bounds.

Ben Lawson , who is best known for portraying Johnny Ryan on Netflix ’s Firefly Lane , delighted fans with his first photo since the new year .

And not only does the new selfie show him looking cozy at home in his thick-frame spectacles, he’s also snuggling up to his pup for the prime piece of content.

In fact, Lawson went above and beyond to make Mochi feel extra special on his birthday , donning a T-shirt of the furry fellas face printed on it. Mochi sure looks impressed in the snap, right?

Happy birthday to my favorite person @mochimilkshake 5 years old today! 🎂 I got back this week after 2 months away and tried to walk past him in the street to see if he recognized me. My little trick was no match for his nose/devotion 🥰 Thank you @allycarbonar who might actually love him as much as I do,” the Australian actor wrote in the caption.

In the second heartwarming video, Lawson documents his arrival back home, testing to see if his four-legged friend will recognize him after his time away. “There’s my good boy,” he can be heard saying in the clip, adding, “let’s see if he recognizes me.”

As Lawson passes Mochi on his walk, the pup immediately notices his owner and cannot contain his excitement.

The third slide gives fans another perspective, with Lawson’s friend and dog sitter, Ally Carbonar , giving fans a look at the joyous reunion between man and doggo. Warning: it's full of sloppy kisses.

Actress Kate Mulvany commented, “I’m WEEPING. 🥹🥹🥹,” as another fan chimed in, “Oh my gosh! 3rd slide… so much love.”

Lawson is set to appear in the remaining seven episodes of the final season of the Netflix drama , dropping on June 8, 2023.

But until then, we hope Lawson and Mochi take full advantage of their time together.

