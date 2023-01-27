Mexican Diver’s Head Bitten Off by Great White Shark
Manuel López, a man in his 50s, was decapitated by a 19-foot-long great white shark off the coast of Mexico earlier this month. López was diving for mollusks in a bay on the Sea of Cortez off of the state of Sonora. According to fishermen, warnings had been issued earlier in the day to divers that great white sharks had been sighted. “He was diving when the animal attacked him, impressively ripping off his head and biting both shoulders,” said one of the fishermen, Jose Bernal. According to Tracking Sharks, January and February are the months that see the most great white sharks in this region.
Comments / 0