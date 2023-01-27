We're building all the Tesla semis now | Reno Memo

Get three months of RGJ.com for just $1!

Big news for the region this week: Tesla announced it would spend $3.6 billion to build a factory for electric semi trucks at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center. Bonus: The state didn't have to throw a ton of new incentives at Elon Musk for this one (at least not yet ... it's still early).

This seems way easier than last time

You may recall that Tesla handed over its first electric semis to Pepsi last month ; now it looks like this is going to be our thing for a while. Tesla announced this week that it will build an all-new $3.6 billion facility in Northern Nevada specifically toward building the vehicles, along with a high-volume factory for churning out the company's 4680-type battery cells. Jason Hidalgo has more on the scope of the project, including thousands of new jobs for the area .

More business headlines:

The drought isn't what ? Sorry, can't hear you, I'm taking a 90-minute shower

There's no way you can undo years of damage in a few short weeks, according to both regional climatologists and everyone who's trying to get in shape for 2023. In other words, the record rain and snow this month doesn't mean the drought is over for western Nevada. Our soil, dried out from three years of abnormally low precipitation, is absorbing a lot of the precipitation, which means it won't show up as much in rivers and reservoirs.

Still, the winter storm season isn't over yet; Amy Alonzo has the story .

Fool us once ...

The A's have two more seasons left on their lease at the Coliseum in Oakland -- a stadium deemed unsuitable by Major League Baseball -- and they have no solid plans for a new home ballpark in 2025.

Is Las Vegas still a viable option to host the Athletics? After the $750 million Raiders stadium deal, Las Vegas officials don't seem thrilled about shelling out more tax dollars for another pro sports facility. Meanwhile, Oakland officials appear to be equally uninterested, having watched both the Raiders and the NBA's Golden State Warriors leave town in recent years. The AP's Mark Anderson says the team may be forced to look even further afield .

More sports headlines:

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Lisa Borders' "Food from The Great British Bake Off, or song by The Cure?"

