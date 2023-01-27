Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M
Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
pmq.com
National Pizza & Pasta Show Returns to Chicago August 22-23
Pizza continues to be America’s favorite food, and the pizza industry continues to grow in size and sophistication. To aid operators in running the best possible and most profitable restaurants, the National Pizza & Pasta Show will return to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on August 22 and 23.
tourcounsel.com
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
secretchicago.com
10 Top Secret Chicago Speakeasies You’ll Want To Sneak Into This Weekend
Speakeasies were a huge part of Chicago’s past and remain popular even today. These hidden gems harken back to the Prohibition Era when the jazz was hot, the burlesque hotter, and bootlegger booze was abundant. While modern speakeasies aren’t nearly as secret, they’re still a fun throwback to the 1920s. There are so many cool spots based in Chicago, so we rounded up 10 of our favorites!
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas trades barbs with Lightfoot after laying out economic vision
"She needs to have an enemy," Vallas said after Lightfoot made it clear she relishes the possibility of taking him on in a runoff.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
City celebrates unveiling of Terminal 5 extension at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Years of waiting and millions of dollars later, Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport is finished – and officially open.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, the project created almost 4,000 jobs alone. It is a milestone for one of the busiest airports in the country – with more to come.Crews broke ground on the terminal in 2019, using more than $1.3 billion to expand and update it."Today is a big day," said transportation expert Dr. Joe Schwieterman of DePaul University. "It really brings that terminal up to world class standards." The new extension of Terminal 5 is a...
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
Chicago Parking Spot 'Dibs' Spurs Fierce Social Media Debate
'People have lost their minds if they think this an acceptable dibs situation.'
travelphotodiscovery.com
Chicago foods you must eat
Planning a trip to the Windy City? Get ready to immerse yourself in the foodie scene! Chicago is home to some top-rated chefs and high-end restaurants, often trying out unique fusion concepts, which you should absolutely experience. But when you visit, don’t neglect the top Chicago must eat foods!
947wls.com
A Bargain?? Owners of Chicago’s Most Expensive Home cut $50 Million price tag to $29.9 Million
The owners of a 25,000-square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park just lowered the asking price of said domicile another $15 million. Dubbed the most expensive home in Chicago, Richard and Michaela Parrillo turned heads when they listed their Lincoln Park Estate for a whopping $50 Million. But no one bit at this bait, so they dropped the price to $45 million. Still, no one was interested.
Eater
Actors Alison Brie and Dave Franco Visit Chicago’s New Dine-In Movie Theater
The effort to transform the area around Wrigley Field, one that was once full of sports bars and dives, kicked off right after the Ricketts family took ownership of the Chicago Cubs in 2009 and a movie theater has long been part of that vision. Now, 14 years later, Alamo...
Daily Northwestern
New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays
As a Northwestern student, Adam Bennett (WCAS ʼ95) played for NU’s Division I men’s soccer team. After a knee injury, he decided to go into sports medicine. Now, he’s the new medical director of sports medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Sports Medicine and Imaging Center. “Northwestern...
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: How faith, family, & friendship help heal the heart
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): On this edition, John Kass takes us behind the scenes of his recent health ordeal, what his recovery has been like at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, and his faith has helped carry him through. Plus, veteran political guru at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast Thom Serafin joins John & Jeff Carlin to talk life, faith, & of course politics. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Trail Mix: "Chuy" Garcia off to rough start, Pritzker plays kingmaker
This week's Trail Mix column dishes up nuggets on next month's municipal election — that has already seen 808 early ballots cast!García's rough start When Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García entered the mayoral race, he touted his experience and connections to Chicago political giants as selling points. But recently those links have been tripping him up. State of play: First, it was the controversy over taking money from disgraced crypto exec Sam Bankman-Fried. Then the revelations that García's name was referenced in the Michael Madigan corruption indictment.Now he's in hot water over TV ads featuring real uniformed Chicago...
depauliaonline.com
Lightfoot faces uphill battle in reelection campaign
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a steep hill to climb if she hopes to win re-election this February. Lightfoot became the first Black woman and the first openly gay elected mayor of Chicago with her 2019 runoff victory against Tony Preckwinkle. Now, early election forecasts see Lightfoot as an underdog...
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
Comments / 0