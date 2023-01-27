Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributorsMike RomanoDenver, CO
Opinion: RTD one-lap policy targets homeless peopleDavid HeitzLittleton, CO
Popular Colorado BBQ Festival Is Back For Summer Of 2023
It's been a cold winter so far in Colorado thus far, but when summer returns, things will heat up again for this long-standing Colorado Bar-B-Que event. We can already smell it... Popular Colorado BBQ Event Returns For The Summer Of 2023. It's 30 degrees outside as I write this, with...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Colorado is Home to the World’s Largest Public Key Collection
The beautiful mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado is famous for numerous reasons. First and foremost, it is home to the iconic Stanley Hotel which served as the inspiration for Stephen King's 'The Shining,' but there's another place in Estes Park with ties to celebrities that will absolutely blow your mind.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
This $5 Million Castle Rock Home Has a Nuggets Basketball Court
This home has baller status. Basket baller status to be exact as it has a custom Denver Nuggets indoor basketball court and it is even equipped with a locker room. This home located at 6428 Country Club Drive in Castle Rock is selling for an asking price of $5 million on Realtor.
tourcounsel.com
16th Street Mall | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
The architecture of this mall is interesting. Since, it has the shape of a rattlesnake. On the other hand, 16th Street Mall manages to provide you with a wide variety of cafes, restaurants, shops, and entertainment areas. Additionally, the environment is perfect if you like to walk and enjoy the environment.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
KDVR.com
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate. Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora …. Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of...
Spend the Day in Sedalia, Colorado: What to See and Where to Go
There are endless places to explore around the state of Colorado. From scenic forests with miles of trails to trendy college towns full of shops and breweries, countless adventures can be had no matter what types of activities someone is into. Obvious opportunities for fun exist in big cities like...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Airfares at Colorado airport at lowest levels in 25 years
Local business leaders and city officials call it the Southwest effect — and for good reason. After Southwest Airlines brought service to the Colorado Springs Airport nearly two years ago, local air fares plunged to a 25-year low, according to recent federal transportation data. What’s more, the gap between...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 250 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 104 flights were canceled at DIA and 206 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
Where Are Black-Owned Businesses In Denver?
The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February -- Black History Month.Food/Drink:Axum Restaurant - axum-restaurant.comMBP - https://www.mbpdenver.com/MyKings Ice Cream - mykingsicecream.comHot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.comFlick of the Whisk Cakes - https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/Hogshead 54 Brewery - hogshead54.comWalia Creamery - waliacreamery.comWhittier Café - https://whittiercafe.com/Genna Rae's - https://gennaraeswings.com/Welton Street Café - https://weltonstreetcafe.com/ Sweet Sweetz - sweetsweetz.comSmith + Canon Ice Cream Co. - https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/Little Sistas Treats - https://www.littlesistastreats.com/Gourmet d'Afrique - https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.comJessie's Smokin' NOLA LLC (Centennial) - smokinnola.comMrs. Davenport's Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.comHiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) - https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1Mango House (Aurora) - restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/Endless...
Southern Fried Popeyes Franchise Coming to Northwest Denver
Get ready for another serving of the Louisiana Kitchen’s classic fried chicken.
Was It a Crime? The Terrifying Story of ‘Operation Fireball’ in Denver
True crime podcasts don't shy away from Colorado. You're likely familiar with recountings of infamous Centennial State criminals like Chris Watts or Patrick Frazee — but have you heard the terrifying story of Denver's "Operation Fireball?" The case debuted on an episode of Something Was Wrong and gained national...
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
KDVR.com
Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?
Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
Fun Colorado Toy Store Gets Conned, Closing Up Shop – Name Your Price on Items
From a moment of unbelievable excitement, to a freefall of unbelievable frustration and sadness. This store thought they'd just struck gold, but it was all a lie. Now, they're closing shop. You've heard of frauds before, like Enron and Bernie Madoff, but here's a local story that is also about...
