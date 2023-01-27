ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome School Board to have called meeting Monday evening

By , jbailey
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
The Rome Board of Education will gather in a called meeting to discuss the superintendent evaluation process as well as go into closed session to discuss a personnel matter.

The meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. a the Central office at 508 E. Second St.

Georgia law allows public boards to close a session to the public for a few reasons including to discuss personnel matters, legal matters and real estate matters. Other reasons, including security matters, have been added by the state legislature in the past few years.

RCS Superintendent Eric Holland said on Friday that they’ll discuss one personnel matter in closed session and he expects the board will vote on that matter.

At that point the matter becomes public.

The other topic of the meeting is to discuss the superintendent evaluation process. The superintendent is generally evaluated by the board at set periods of time and because he was hired a short time before the middle of the school year, they may choose to move the evaluation to another time.

The summary of a superintendent’s evaluation is available to the public, but the entirety of that process is not, because of state law.

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

