University of Nevada, Reno and WCSD give students early access to college, careers

By Susan Enfield and Brian Sandoval
 4 days ago

This opinion column was submitted by Dr. Susan Enfield, superintendent of the Washoe County School District; and Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

Beginning this fall, Washoe County School District students will be able to participate in a new dual credit partnership between WCSD and the University of Nevada, Reno. While still in high school, students will be able to simultaneously enroll in university classes and earn up to 18 college credits per year before they ever cross the graduation stage with their high school diploma.

Dual credit programs have proven invaluable to students across the country and in our region, providing a crucial jump-start to learning about and preparing for the postsecondary path they choose. Ready access to cost-effective, college-level courses in which students are learning and thriving can play a powerful role in helping them make a more confident transition to college after high school. Students are more likely to feel they “belong” in college if they already have found academic and social success in dual credit programs and have received career and academic advising at the college level.

Studies show that students who earn college credits through these programs are more likely to earn their college degree, at a time when the need for higher education credentials has never been higher. Experts predict some 70 percent of jobs will soon require some level of postsecondary education and training. We have a responsibility to rise to this challenge.

At the Washoe County School District, all comprehensive high schools facilitate access to dual credit opportunities through our higher education partners. Twenty-two percent of our Class of 2022 graduates earned credit in at least one dual credit course by the time they graduated — an increase of six percentage points over the Class of 2021.

This academic partnership truly “takes a village” to establish and nurture; it is the result of close collaboration between WCSD and the University, whose staff members are working together to align strategies and objectives and ensure students will experience a seamless academic transition from high school to college. Input from students, families, administrators, faculty members and counselors is also important to the process. In addition, high school staff members play a critical role in providing encouragement and support to students as they consider their next academic steps.

As beneficial as dual credit is for our students and local economy, there are potential obstacles. We must develop a clear funding mechanism that removes financial barriers for students, while identifying and filling gaps in financial support that may prevent students from underrepresented groups from attending and succeeding in college. WCSD and the University will work with state and federal funding sources to secure the support needed to ensure both short- and long-term success.

Dual credit programs open doors to higher education and greater opportunities that previously have been tightly closed for too many students. The ability to earn college credits while still in high school provides early, positive exposure to higher education, shining a light on the path that we want each student to choose for themselves.

Dr. Susan Enfield is superintendent of the Washoe County School District; Brian Sandoval is president of the University of Nevada, Reno.

