Atlanta wealth management firm relocates to Cobb

Ned Montag, CEO of Montag Wealth Management MONTAG Wealth Management

Montag, an Atlanta-based wealth management company, has announced its move from Fulton to Cobb County.

Montag's new location offers improved accessibility for clients to come into the office and allows the company's team to build relationships in a new region of Georgia, according to a release from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The firm serves clients across Georgia and the broader U.S.

The chamber said Montag is moving to the Galleria 200 building in Cumberland.

Ned Montag, the firm's CEO, said he was grateful for four decades spent in Atlanta.

“We’re also thrilled to support our clients in the Cobb County area more closely and provide all of our clients with a more accessible space to meet with their Portfolio Manager. Frequent interaction with our clients is something we pride ourselves on, and it makes up the foundation of MONTAG’s client-wealth manager relationship. I believe, and our team believes, this is an exciting transition that will benefit everyone involved,” Montag added.

The firm helps individuals and organizations meet their financial objectives through personalized advice and investment management, the chamber said in the release. It added that Montag has been providing private wealth management and institutional management services for 40 years and has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

“The benefits to our clients are at the forefront of our minds,“ said John Montag, the firm's president and chief investment officer, "and this new location in Cobb County provides more opportunities for us to serve them better. As a relationship-first firm, this move allows us to develop and strengthen relationships with more individuals, their families, and their businesses."