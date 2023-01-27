Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Common Nail Salon Tool May Increase Skin Cancer Risk, Cause DNA Damage
A new study published in the journal Nature Communications found that ultraviolet nail dryers may cause DNA damage and cellular mutations. Prolonged and routine use can also increase the risk of skin cancer. Ultraviolet nail dryers are commonly found in salons and use a particular spectrum of UV light to...
Opelika-Auburn News
Four foods for healthy hair, skin and nails
When we think about improving the health of our hair, skin, and nails, our first thought may be to hit the beauty counter. However, you may want to take a detour to the supermarket.
This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I’m 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it’s definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, “no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment.” Another said, “Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin
VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types. I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . . . Budget. Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots. The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.
Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
These Are the 12 Best Hand Creams for Age Spots, According to Dermatologists
Despite the countless serums and moisturizers we use to care for our faces, most of us don't give the skin on our bodies the same attention. And we really should—especially our hands. Given that the delicate skin on our hands is known to be more susceptible to wear-and-tear, like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, caring for our hands is a crucial skin-care step we can’t afford to overlook.
sippycupmom.com
Which Treatment is Best for Frizzy Hair?
A fuzzy or uneven texture results from frizzy hair because it gets up or curls in a different direction than the surrounding hair. Humidity, chemical treatments, and heat styling tools are the three most common causes of frizzy hair. It’s like every girl’s worst nightmare, something we should all try to avoid.
The best hair dryer brushes to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you have been trying to achieve that salon look at home, you may be eyeing a hair dryer brush for your next beauty purchase. These styling tools are designed to produce a salon-quality blowout using an integrated roll brush that can dry and curl your hair. They can also give you more shine and volume, while reducing overall drying time.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
TODAY.com
Winter skin myths busted: How to really stay moisturized
Dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb busts some winter skin myths and shares tips on how to really keep your skin healthy during the cold months.Jan. 25, 2023.
The Dark Side of Gel Manicures: Study Finds Link to Skin Cancer Risk
A recent study published in Nature Communications has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail dryers used in salons. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of California San Diego and the University of Pittsburgh, tested UV-emitting devices on cell lines from humans and mice and found that radiation from these devices can cause DNA damage and permanent mutations in human cells, potentially increasing the risk of skin cancer.
WTRF
Best drugstore vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
TODAY.com
Are gel manicures safe? What to know about UV nail dryers
A new study is raising questions about the safety of popular gel manicures and pedicures, suggesting that UV dryers used to set polish may pose a risk to your health. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2023.
suggest.com
Think Twice: Fillers Can Last In Your Skin For Decades, Even If It Seems Like They’re Gone
Dermal fillers have become an increasingly popular beauty trend in recent years due to their affordability, convenience, and minimal recovery time. Aside from being fast-acting, fillers are also believed to be a temporary solution to reversing volume loss without surgery or downtime—an ideal option for those who want to test the waters of cosmetic procedures without making a major commitment.
Study claims that children are playing with toxic toy makeup, glitter, and facepaint
A recent article in the New York Post highlights the dangers of children playing with toy makeup and cosmetics. Toy aisles across stores in the US may contain lip balm, makeup, and nail kits targeted toward children in the age group of 4 to 14.
