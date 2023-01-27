Read full article on original website
Optimist Club of Jasper celebrates optimism with special luncheon Thursday, Feb. 2
The Optimist Club of Jasper asks the community to “Be an Optimist” on February 2, 2023 and invites community members to celebrate Optimist Day on February 2, 2023. A special luncheon for members and prospective members will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Ohana Sushi & Grill in the back room.
Father Alan R. McIntosh, 89, Newburgh
Father Alan R. McIntosh, 89, of Newburgh, passed into the loving arms of His Heavenly Father Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh. He was born in Evansville on January 26, 1934, to the late Ralph W. and Lavada E. (Preis) McIntosh. After completing his elementary education at...
Arizona resident moves back home using relocation grant
Brock Reckelhoff has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Brock, a 2010 graduate of Northeast Dubois High School, is relocating back to Celestine from. Phoenix, Arizona. He decided to move back to Dubois County to be closer to family and is looking forward to being back in a rural area.
Alberta T. Luebbehusen, 89, Ferdinand
Alberta T. Luebbehusen, 89, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Alberta was born September 27, 1933, in Celestine to Edward and Theresia (Thewes) Hentrup. She married Paschal J. Luebbehusen on November 17, 1955, in St. Celestine Church. He preceded...
Sally R. Mounts, 82, Jasper
Sally R. Mounts, 82, of Jasper, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper. Sally was born in Princeton on September 12, 1940, to John “Bob” and Lillian (Rose) Sloan. She married William “Bill” Mounts on...
Michaels comes to Owensboro with crafty grand opening
Owensboro will be celebrating the opening of a new craft store this weekend.
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
Here’s Your Chance to Own an Established BBQ Restaurant in Evansville
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero
He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
Wilfred D. Meyer, 96, Otwell
Wilfred D. Meyer, 96, of Otwell, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana. Wif was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on July 5, 1926, to William and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. He married Henrietta Popp on June 9, 1948, in...
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit
For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
Joseph S. Brauner, 66, Jasper
Joseph S. Brauner, 66, of Jasper, formerly of Louisville, Ky., passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper. Joseph was born in Louisville, Ky., on September 2, 1956, to Walter L. and Brenda L. (Wright) Brauner. He was a 1974 graduate of...
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Virlee J. Gunselman, 90, Ferdinand
Virlee J. Gunselman, 90, of Ferdinand, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Virlee was born in Jasper to Harold and Margaret (Hackman) Bettag. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Gunselman on July 5, 1952, in Saint Joseph Church in Jasper....
February 1st Schools and Business Closings and Delays
Local Sources - Recent sleet and ice will impact schools and businesses again on Wednesday. School and Business Closings and Delays are brought to you by Krempp Lumber Company and Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. SCHOOLS: 2 HOUR DELAY. Greater Jasper Schools. Northeast Dubois School Schools. Southeast Dubois Schools. Southwest...
Herbert J. “Herb” Sitzman, 74, Huntingburg
Herbert J. “Herb” Sitzman, 74, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center, Jasper. He was born October 7, 1948, in Huntingburg, to James and Dolores (Cook) Sitzman. He married Debbie Fawks on September 30, 1972 in Huntingburg. Herb retired from Masterbrand...
Martin county man building tiny homes for residents
SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - To many in the area, Shoals is known as the home of the Jug Rock. The town of around 600 is becoming known as the home of “the tiny home”. A few years ago, Bob Tedrow sold his home and began looking for land to pursue his hobby of building tiny homes.
