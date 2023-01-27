Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.
Netflix’s ‘Firefly Lane’ Is Not the Only Screen Version of Kristin Hannah’s Books
"Firefly Lane" author Kristin Hannah has several film adaptations of her other books in the works right now. Check it out:
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best movies like ‘Gone Girl’
Gone Girl remains one of the most chilling psychological thrillers ever released. The 2014 film was met with widespread acclaim, with much of the praise being showered on leading lady Rosamund Pike. The British actress was already well-known at the time, having been a Bond girl and starring in many notable projects, but it was her performance in the David Fincher-directed project that would earn her an Academy Award nod.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
SheKnows
Every Single Detail We Know About Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Adorable & Ultra-Private Relationship
While some celebrity couples are open about their relationships and even pack on some PDA on a carpet from time to time, other couples like to keep things quiet. For Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller of 4+ years, the latter couldn’t be more true. In fact, to this day the two have yet to make a public appearance together and are only rarely photographed by paparazzi.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager reveals February book club pick
Jenna Bush Hager announces that the February selection for her Read with Jenna book club is “Maame,” a debut novel by Jessica George about a late-in-life, coming of age story!Jan. 31, 2023.
Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon Destroy the Rom-Com in Cynical Mess ‘Maybe I Do'
Last year, The Daily Beast published an article titled “The Rom-Com Revival Is Real!” in reference to the announcement that Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, and more would be teaming up for a love story together. That movie, Maybe I Do, has now arrived. After seeing the film, I insist that we rescind this headline—even if the revival of the romantic comedy does exist, it’s got nothing to do with this godawful film.One might think that, by combining big stars like Gere, Keaton, Sarandon, Emma Roberts, William H. Macy, and Luke Bracey, the movie doesn’t even need to be...
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s intense new murder mystery thriller cracks open a Top 10 cold case in 73 countries
As one of the hottest genres under the sun at the moment, any buzzworthy murder mystery is obligated to put in a strong showing on its home streaming service of choice, with Spanish-language thriller The Snow Girl doing its part by becoming one of Netflix’s most popular originals. Per...
10 books to add to your reading list in February
Bethanne Patrick's February picks include new work from Salman Rushdie and Zadie Smith, plus fresh insights into friendship, Silicon Valley and wolves.
'River Sing Me Home' by Eleanor Shearer is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for February
This debut novel hit shelves on Jan. 31, 2023.
Behind the Romantic Meaning of “Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton
“Wonderful Tonight” is one of the most iconic love songs of all time. With its endearing lyrics and titular riff, it has become a classic not only in Eric Clapton’s catalog but in music as a whole. The song is one of a few songs Clapton wrote about...
ComicBook
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
‘Bosch: Legacy’ Cast: Max Martini Will Play an LAPD Detective in Season 2
A fresh face will be joining the Bosch: Legacy cast when the show returns for season 2 on Amazon Freevee. Actor Max Martini will play a new character named Don Ellis. Max Martini joins the ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 cast. Martini’s character is a vice cop in the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.
