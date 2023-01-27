This week on the Peristyle Podcasts hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde preview what could happen on Wednesday for the Trojans, the traditional National Letter of Intent Day for the 2023 recruiting class. With the early signing period in December and the NCAA Transfer Portal now closed to new entrants until May, there aren't expected to be many busy fax machines going in the John McKay Center Wednesday morning, but there are a couple of high profile uncommitted prospects that head coach Lincoln Riley has on his radar so it has the potential to be a great day for USC football.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO