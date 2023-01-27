Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-11 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy down 4-5 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 11 cents a bushel. * Wheat easing as investors lock in...
GRAINS-Soybeans inch lower on record Brazil output estimates
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower on Monday, weighed down by estimates of a record output in top exporter Brazil despite slow harvest progress due to heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat edged higher after an agriculture consultancy cut its harvest forecast for top exporter...
Brazil's forward soy sales lag as farmers hoard beans -Safras
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Advance sales of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop rose slightly from last month but still trail last year's and historical levels by a wide margin, according to data from Safras & Mercado on Friday. Safras said forward sales of Brazil's soy crop, which farmers are...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease as U.S. jobs report sends dollar surging
(Updates with weaker trend after U.S. jobs data) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, giving up an earlier rise as much stronger than anticipated U.S. jobs figures triggered a jump in the dollar. Soybeans remained on course for a weekly gain, however, as participants assessed...
Brazil's farmers grapple with higher cost as soy rust cases rise
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's rainy summer this year has increased cases of soy rust on soybean crops, requiring farmers to boost pesticide applications that raised their fungicide bills by almost 10%, industry insiders said. Through Thursday, around 160 cases of the disease had been reported during the...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
UPDATE 1-Brazil farmers harvest 9.86% of soybean crop, less than half 2022 area -Patria
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers have harvested 9.86% of the country's soybean area so far in the season, with work progressing slowly due to rains in key producing regions, Patria Agronegocios consultancy said on Friday. At this time last year, 20.4% of the planted area had been...
UPDATE 1-World food prices decline for 10th month running in January, says FAO
ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in January for a 10th consecutive month, and are now down some 18% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index,...
3 Big Things Today, February 3, 2023
Wheat futures were lower in overnight trading amid forecasts for favorable weather conditions in the southern Plains next week. The National Weather Service said this morning a "favorable weather pattern for precipitation" is forecast for parts of western Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles next week. For now, there's...
India Gate basmati rice maker KRBL's Q3 profit soars on strong demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's KRBL Ltd on Friday reported third-quarter profit that nearly tripled due to strong demand for its India Gate-branded basmati rice in the Middle East and domestic markets. The company's consolidated net profit rose to 2.05 billion rupees ($25.1 million) in the three months ended...
UPDATE 4-U.S. lifts import ban on Sime Darby Plantation products
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. customs authorities on Friday lifted a two-year import ban on palm oil products made by Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation, after determining the goods were no longer produced with forced labour. Goods produced by Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm oil company by...
Germany's HH2E, brown coal firm Leag agree on green hydrogen cooperation
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - German energy firm HH2E and brown coal miner and power generator Leag plan to cooperate on green hydrogen plants at sites in the eastern German states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, the companies said on Friday. Germany is aiming to make emissions-free hydrogen a crucial...
Keep ‘foreign adversaries’ out of U.S. agriculture, say lawmakers
Bipartisan bills in the House and Senate, inspired by rising international tensions, would block China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from buying U.S. farmland or agricultural companies, said sponsors on Thursday. “Food security is national security, and I am proud to stand up against our foreign adversaries as they attempt to exploit any potential vulnerability and assert control over our agriculture industry,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of the House Republican leadership.
