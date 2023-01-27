Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties
A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
Barricaded suspect fired on SWAT officers in Gwinnett County standoff, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill. Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that early Tuesday morning man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville woman arrested after allegedly setting man's possessions on fire
A Gainesville woman was arrested Friday after she reportedly set fire to a man's possessions in the yard of a home on Elrod Road. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Jaimie Mikayla Arnold, 31, burned more than $4,000 worth of the victim's personal belongings in her yard. Deputies responded...
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County.
accesswdun.com
Suspect identified in shooting at shopping center in Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department reports having obtained warrants in connection with the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway. Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville was allegedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims. According to a Facebook post by...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
Cherokee County DA leaves post to become Superior Court judge
After serving for more than 10 years as the Cherokee County District Attorney, Shannon Wallace was sworn in Monday as a ...
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
accesswdun.com
Towns County Deputy injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg
A Towns County Deputy was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Saturday while sitting in his patrol vehicle. According to a social media post from the Towns County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Bryan Forsyth was inspecting his backup weapon and accidentally discharged it. Deputy Forsyth was sent to...
Man accused of setting house on fire during domestic dispute, Forsyth County sheriff officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — A man was arrested after officials say he set a house on fire Friday afternoon. Forsyth County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News the suspect started the fire at the Haddon Hall subdivision on Wimberly Way as part of a domestic dispute. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 22-year-old found shot to death in DeKalb park: ‘He could have been saved’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of a man who was shot and killed in a DeKalb County park says although the suspected shooter has been arrested, she’s angry. Twenty-two year-old Devalon Davis’ mom Quincie Lee visited Shoal Creek Park Monday afternoon for the first time since his life was ended there.
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in Sunday outbuilding fire in Hall County
An outbuilding was damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire but no one was injured. Hall County Fire Rescue arrived at the fire on the 3400 block of Dover Road. When crews reached the scene, heavy fire was in the structure. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the exterior of the structure.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
Man Arrested After Opening Fire On His Own Car Being Stolen
A man in Atlanta is facing charges after being the victim of a car theft situation. Investigators told WSBTV that 28-year-old Christopher Rice left his car running near the intersection of 3rd St. NE and Myrtle St. NE just after 9:30pm. When Rice walked away from his running car, police...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work
A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
Comments / 3