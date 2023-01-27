ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

Chatsworth man charged after high-speed chase in White, Lumpkin counties

A Chatsworth man faces charges and remains in the hospital after a Monday night high-speed chase that began in White County. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said the incident began in Cleveland around 9:15 PM when a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was failing to maintain the lane of travel and driving erratically on Georgia Highway 115 west at Jess Hunt Road.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect identified in shooting at shopping center in Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department reports having obtained warrants in connection with the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville off Dawsonville Highway. Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville was allegedly charged with two counts of aggravated assault for the attempted murder of both victims. According to a Facebook post by...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported in Sunday outbuilding fire in Hall County

An outbuilding was damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire but no one was injured. Hall County Fire Rescue arrived at the fire on the 3400 block of Dover Road. When crews reached the scene, heavy fire was in the structure. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the exterior of the structure.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
97X

Man Arrested After Opening Fire On His Own Car Being Stolen

A man in Atlanta is facing charges after being the victim of a car theft situation. Investigators told WSBTV that 28-year-old Christopher Rice left his car running near the intersection of 3rd St. NE and Myrtle St. NE just after 9:30pm. When Rice walked away from his running car, police...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen

A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
JEFFERSON, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘But If He Shot Them He Would Be In the Wrong’: Two White Men Charged In Parking Lot Attack Against Black Georgia College Student Arriving Home from Work

A suburban Atlanta college student says racism motivated a harrowing attack by white men that left him needing medical treatment last weekend. Jalique Rosemond claims his attackers called him racial slurs and ripped out part of his locs during a bloody assault in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Days after the incident, two men have been charged with aggravated battery and battery in connection with the affray.
KENNESAW, GA

