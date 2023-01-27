There's generous and then there's GENEROUS

Nearly every day, some kind of study or ranking is released and often times, Southwest Florida is mentioned. Whether it’s Cape Coral-Fort Myers being the most overvalued housing market or Naples being among the best places to retire.

One that caught my eye recently was a list of the most generous places. SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. Not surprisingly, Collier County ranked No. 1 in the state, and Lee County ranked 12 th .

Well, there’s generous and there’s GENEROUS, as reporter Kendall Little found when writing about one Naples couple who donated $75 million to a Minnesota university earlier this month.

Lee and Penny Anderson, who have supported the Naples Winter Wine Festival for two decades, made history for the biggest donation to a Minnesota university.

But the Andersons aren’t the only ones to donate to a university as Kendall followed up her story with many others in the area who also see higher ed as a place to invest. They seemed to share at least one common motivation, she found: believing that education makes a difference.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman in Tallahassee,

But the more interesting part of that story for Southwest Florida is that Donald David Dillbeck had escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a Lee County sheriff’s deputy back on Fort Myers Beach in 1979.

Dillbeck is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection, Florida’s first execution in more than three years.

Reporter Tomas Rodriguez sat down with current Lee Sheriff Carmine Marceno this week to talk about the case involving Deputy Lynn Hall , for which a park is named after him.

More news out of Tallahassee this week, this time from our Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, who filed a proposal that seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed.

As I mentioned a couple weeks ago, housing is a hot topic, and many of you weighed in with some solutions of your own.

Her proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment in affordable housing, offering flexible housing regulations that encourage mixed-use development in struggling commercial areas and preventing local rent controls.

We will keep you posted on what transpires during the state Legislature’s session, which convenes in March.

It’s not March Madness yet, but a local boys basketball game made some history this week, as Alex Martin reported. A game between Bishop Verot and Southwest Florida Christian Academy marked the first time three female referees had been assigned to officiate a boys basketball game in Lee County.

I love it!

Speaking of love, Valentine’s Day is almost here. But if you’re wanting to eat out on the big day — the second-busiest of the year behind Mother’s Day — you may already be in trouble, according to food and dining reporters Diana Biederman and Robyn George.

A quick glimpse at OpenTable and Resy shows limited offerings. So Diana and Robyn offered a possible solution: 14 couples-owned restaurants in Lee and Collier where love is on the menu 365 days of the year.

Sounds like a good bucket list to try them all.

And thank you for keeping us on your list of things to read. If you’ve got an idea to share, please email me at wfullert@gannett.com .

Wishing you the best,

Wendy Fullerton Powell

Southwest Florida Region editor/The News-Press/Naples Daily News

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: There's generous and then there's GENEROUS